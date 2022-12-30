A Florida bartender hopped the bar to tackle a man for putting a woman in a headlock. Little did he know the man was pointing a gun at her. “In the video, everything looks so slow but in the moment everything’s moving so fast,” said David Ghiloni. “I was protecting her. I didn’t even know there was a gun involved until I did tackle the guy.”

