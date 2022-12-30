Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
NC gets $110M fed grant to replace Alligator River Bridge
The roughly $270 million project to replace the Alligator River Bridge on US Highway 64 has been awarded $110 million in grant funding from the U.S Department of Transportation, news that was announced in Jan. 3 releases from Governor Roy Cooper and U.S. Senator Thom Tillis. With construction likely beginning...
outerbanksvoice.com
2023 Scholarship Information Sessions at Manteo, KDH Public Libraries
To help high school seniors, home-schooled students, and their parents understand and successfully compete for available 2023 Community Foundation scholarships, the Community Foundation will host two Scholarship Application Information Sessions in January:. Wednesday, January 18, 6 – 8 pm at Dare County Manteo Public Library, 700 US 64, Manteo (Corner...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Salvo woman arrested on drug charges after Kitty Hawk traffic stop
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Salvo woman on drug charges after a Kitty Hawk traffic stop. According to a December 29 DCSO press release, on December 20, 2022 at around 6:50 p.m., a deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk.
outerbanksvoice.com
History for Lunch: Designing and Engineering Boats
The Museum will offer the History for Lunch in-person and through Zoom. Register in advance to receive a link to attend the lecture virtually. The virtual program is supported by Southern Bank of Elizabeth City. About the Museum of the Albemarle. The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Multi-agency checkpoint results in arrests, several citations
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, a multi-agency checking station was set up on U.S. 64 on the Tyrrell County side of the Alligator River Bridge. Participating in the checking point were officers from the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Manteo Police Department and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.
outerbanksvoice.com
Theresa P. Barber of Elizabeth City, January 1
Theresa Pritchard Barber, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC left us on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 15, 1929 to the late Jesse Langley Pritchard and Pauline Garrett Pritchard, she was the widow of Lindsey Earl “Red” Barber, her husband of fifty-eight years. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church and also a member of the Golden Circle S. S. Class. Theresa was a fifty-year member of Elizabeth City Chapter No. 44 Order of the Eastern Star. She graduated from Central High School and Campbell College and worked in insurance and law before taking employment with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Pasquotank County ASCS (now FSA) until her retirement. After retirement, she joined her husband with the River City Auction Company.
Residents without water after water main break in Camden
Some residents in Camden County are without water following a water main break Tuesday.
outerbanksvoice.com
Jazania Polly Herbert O’Neal of Rodanthe, January 1
Jazania Polly Herbert O’Neal, 85, of Rodanthe, NC died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her home. A native of Rodanthe, she was born November 11, 1937, to the late Nora Midgett and John E. Herbert, Sr. Along with her husband Arval, Jazania was the owner and operator of the...
outerbanksvoice.com
The New Year welcomes Brick, first OBX Hospital arrival
Brick Eric Michael Anderson ignored his December 29, 2022 due date and instead joined the world on January 1 at 5:43 a.m., thus earning the coveted title of first baby born in 2023 at The Outer Banks Hospital! Brick weighed in at 7 lbs 12 oz and measured 20 inches long . Mom and dad, Amanda Brickhouse and Christopher Anderson both of Kill Devil Hills, couldn’t be prouder. Welcome to the Outer Banks Brick!
outerbanksvoice.com
The Dare County Library’s January Adult Speakers Series
The Dare County Library’s Spring 2023 Speakers Series kicks off in January. Registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance as space is limited. We offer in-person, virtual, and hybrid attendance for most programs in order to provide better access and accommodation for more patrons. All in-person programs will be held in the Kill Devil Hills Library Meeting Room unless otherwise indicated.
This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?
Comments / 0