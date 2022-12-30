ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

NC gets $110M fed grant to replace Alligator River Bridge

The roughly $270 million project to replace the Alligator River Bridge on US Highway 64 has been awarded $110 million in grant funding from the U.S Department of Transportation, news that was announced in Jan. 3 releases from Governor Roy Cooper and U.S. Senator Thom Tillis. With construction likely beginning...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

2023 Scholarship Information Sessions at Manteo, KDH Public Libraries

To help high school seniors, home-schooled students, and their parents understand and successfully compete for available 2023 Community Foundation scholarships, the Community Foundation will host two Scholarship Application Information Sessions in January:. Wednesday, January 18, 6 – 8 pm at Dare County Manteo Public Library, 700 US 64, Manteo (Corner...
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Salvo woman arrested on drug charges after Kitty Hawk traffic stop

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Salvo woman on drug charges after a Kitty Hawk traffic stop. According to a December 29 DCSO press release, on December 20, 2022 at around 6:50 p.m., a deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk.
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

History for Lunch: Designing and Engineering Boats

The Museum will offer the History for Lunch in-person and through Zoom. Register in advance to receive a link to attend the lecture virtually. The virtual program is supported by Southern Bank of Elizabeth City. About the Museum of the Albemarle. The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Multi-agency checkpoint results in arrests, several citations

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, a multi-agency checking station was set up on U.S. 64 on the Tyrrell County side of the Alligator River Bridge. Participating in the checking point were officers from the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Manteo Police Department and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Theresa P. Barber of Elizabeth City, January 1

Theresa Pritchard Barber, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC left us on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 15, 1929 to the late Jesse Langley Pritchard and Pauline Garrett Pritchard, she was the widow of Lindsey Earl “Red” Barber, her husband of fifty-eight years. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church and also a member of the Golden Circle S. S. Class. Theresa was a fifty-year member of Elizabeth City Chapter No. 44 Order of the Eastern Star. She graduated from Central High School and Campbell College and worked in insurance and law before taking employment with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Pasquotank County ASCS (now FSA) until her retirement. After retirement, she joined her husband with the River City Auction Company.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Jazania Polly Herbert O’Neal of Rodanthe, January 1

Jazania Polly Herbert O’Neal, 85, of Rodanthe, NC died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her home. A native of Rodanthe, she was born November 11, 1937, to the late Nora Midgett and John E. Herbert, Sr. Along with her husband Arval, Jazania was the owner and operator of the...
RODANTHE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

The New Year welcomes Brick, first OBX Hospital arrival

Brick Eric Michael Anderson ignored his December 29, 2022 due date and instead joined the world on January 1 at 5:43 a.m., thus earning the coveted title of first baby born in 2023 at The Outer Banks Hospital! Brick weighed in at 7 lbs 12 oz and measured 20 inches long . Mom and dad, Amanda Brickhouse and Christopher Anderson both of Kill Devil Hills, couldn’t be prouder. Welcome to the Outer Banks Brick!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

The Dare County Library’s January Adult Speakers Series

The Dare County Library’s Spring 2023 Speakers Series kicks off in January. Registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance as space is limited. We offer in-person, virtual, and hybrid attendance for most programs in order to provide better access and accommodation for more patrons. All in-person programs will be held in the Kill Devil Hills Library Meeting Room unless otherwise indicated.
DARE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy