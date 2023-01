USC Upstate (6-7; 1-1 Big South) at Radford (7-8; 1-1 Big South) Dedmon Center | Radford, Va. In a series that began when Upstate joined the Big South ahead of the 2018-19 season, Upstate and Radford are meeting for the seventh time in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.) Wednesday evening. The Highlanders have taken each of the prior eight meetings in the series, including winning last season's lone meeting in Spartanburg.

RADFORD, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO