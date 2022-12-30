Georgia Today: Judge accused of misconduct, UGA helping farmers, good news about sea turtles

LISTEN: On the Monday Jan. 2 edition of Georgia Today: Virtual OB-GYN visits, the FDA is utilizing blockchain technology, and Savannah's dark history. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. This is the first episode of the new year. Happy New Year to you. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Will an online maternal health care program help mothers across the state? One Atlanta OB-GYN practice is looking to find out. The FDA is using blockchain technology to track your food from farm to table. And we'll revisit a story we really enjoyed: the story of how Savannah's scariest stories aren't about ghosts. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.

