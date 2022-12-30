Georgia Today: Judge accused of misconduct, UGA helping farmers, good news about sea turtles

Read full article on original website
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
GPB evening headlines for January 3, 2023
Only one Georgia Republican voted against California Congressman Kevin McCarthy in today's vote for US House Speaker. Weather forecasters are watching a line of storms expected to bring steady rain and gusty winds across the state. Atlanta police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a...
Georgia Today: Virtual OB-GYN visits, FDA using blockchain tech, Savannah's dark history
LISTEN: On the Monday Jan. 2 edition of Georgia Today: Virtual OB-GYN visits, the FDA is utilizing blockchain technology, and Savannah's dark history. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. This is the first episode of the new year. Happy New Year to you. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Will an online maternal health care program help mothers across the state? One Atlanta OB-GYN practice is looking to find out. The FDA is using blockchain technology to track your food from farm to table. And we'll revisit a story we really enjoyed: the story of how Savannah's scariest stories aren't about ghosts. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
Sports betting and other legalized gambling could beat long odds after Georgia Legislature shakeup
State Rep. Ron Stephens, a Savannah Republican, wanted to make a point about gambling in the state of Georgia. During a 2021 hearing on legalized sports gambling, he walked to the well of the house and said he was filing a bill to outlaw all gambling in the state. He asked members to come up and sign the bill.
After more than a decade, Gary Black’s time as agriculture commissioner is ending
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An era comes to an end next week as several new state leaders take office in Georgia. Longtime Agriculture Commissioner, Gary Black leaves office after more than a decade. As Black prepares to leave the Department of Agriculture, he says he’s leaving from a different department...
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
Meet the New Chairman of Georgia’s Legislative Black Caucus
State Rep. Carl Gilliard has a simple message for Black folks as he prepares to take on a critical new leadership role in the Georgia General Assembly. “It’s movement time,” Gilliard said. “We are going to have to be more unified than ever. We need an agenda. We just can’t be reactive.”
Georgia is entering a new political era in 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time this century, Georgia will have a new lieutenant governor and a new Speaker of the House when lawmakers convene the 157th General Assembly in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. This is also the first time in more than 60...
United Methodist split grows more contentious as Georgia conference blocks conservative churches from exiting
The rift within the mainline Methodist denomination has become more heated as a church conference in Georgia has temporarily prevented churches from severing their ties.
Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023
The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
Governor Kemp announces over 70 appointments
ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces more than 70 appointments and re-appointments to various state boards, authorities, and commissions. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment and re-appointment of more than 70 individuals to the following state boards, authorities, and commissions:. Chris Clark will now represent the 6th Congressional...
Top New Years Resolutions for Georgia Hikers Include Highest, Lowest, Longest and More
By nature, hikers tend to be an adventurous group, always up for a new challenge. Thus, it's no surprise that when setting New Years resolutions, Georgia's hikers tend to focus on goal-oriented achievements.
Top Ten Posts of 2022
This entry was posted in --EMANUEL COUNTY GA--, --GLYNN COUNTY GA--, --HANCOCK COUNTY GA--, --HART COUNTY GA--, --JEFF DAVIS COUNTY GA--, --MCINTOSH COUNTY GA--, --MERIWETHER COUNTY GA--, --PUTNAM COUNTY GA--, --SCREVEN COUNTY GA--, --WILCOX COUNTY GA--, Hartwell GA, Shellman Bluff GA, St. Simons Island GA and tagged © Brian Brown/Vanishing Media, Endangered Places in Georgia, Famous Georgians, Georgia Architecture, Georgia Black History & Culture, Georgia Landmarks, Georgia Log Structures, Georgia Natural History, Georgia Restaurants, Georgia Rivers Creeks & Lakes, Georgia Vernacular Architecture, Lost Structures & Landmarks of Georgia on December 31, 2022.
MARC HYDEN: The work force is missing 2.9 million workers. Where’d they go?
Hang out in Georgia’s political circles and you are sure to hear policymakers boasting about the Peach State’s low unemployment rate, which stands at around 2.9%. While that’s a brag-worthy stat, it tells only part of the story. Georgia, like the rest of the country, has other problems with its active work force. Most notably, employment rates are lower than before the pandemic and employers often struggle to fill open positions.
An influx of 300 migrants forces closure of a national park in the Florida Keys
The U.S. National Park Service has closed Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys after hundreds of migrants arrived on the islands over the New Year's weekend. The NPS temporarily closed the park to public access on Monday morning after an estimated 300 migrants landed in the park, according to a news release. It said the park has seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba.
Scott Stallings’ Masters invitation mistakenly sent to Georgia man with same name as him
ST. SIMONS, Ga. — Professional golfer Scott Stallings has been waiting for his physical invitation from Augusta National to play in the Masters this year. Only one problem though: His invitation got sent to a different Scott Stallings who lives in Georgia. “Literally had been checking the mailbox five...
