Former North Texas assistant coach Clay Jennings, center, is returning to UNT as the Mean Green's safeties coach. North Texas sports information

North Texas is bringing back a familiar face as part of Eric Morris’ first staff as well as adding a foe from a few years ago.

Clay Jennings, who played at UNT and spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons as the Mean Green’s cornerbacks coach, is returning to his alma mater to coach safeties. Morris is also adding Demerick Gary as his defensive line coach.