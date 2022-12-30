It seems we have learned nothing from the prescient lessons of Jurassic Park, because Scottish researchers are working on reviving heritage barley varieties that have been gone for nearly 200 years—which could possibly be used to make whisky. If successful, hopefully these single malts will be easier to control than velociraptors. This isn’t the first time there has been an attempt to bring back barley from the dead. As we reported recently, Waterford Whisky’s new Heritage: Hunter Irish whiskey expression was made using barley that dates back to the late 1950s but has not really been used for about half a...

15 MINUTES AGO