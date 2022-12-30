Read full article on original website
Former Kicker For Montana State Announces New School
Maybe he was tired of constantly playing in the cold and wanted to spend the rest of his days in a sunny climate. What is happening with Montana State football? The MSU Bobcats reached the FCS National Championship game in 2022 and the FCS Semifinals this past year. Who wouldn't want to be a part of a program with great success?
Montana State Transfer Kicker Blake Glessner Commits to UCLA Football
The Bobcats' two-year starter with 50-yard range is joining the Bruins, who are looking to replace Nicholas Barr-Mira.
Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana
It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
bozone.com
Bridger home to ales & acoustics in Bozeman, Three Forks
With the holidays behind us, it’s time to put those gift certificates to use! Whether you were lucky enough to be gifted a few Bridger Brewing dollars, the local brewer is excited to welcome patrons to either of its area locations to enjoy a beer and a bite as our true Montana winter presses on. Both venues – the flagship Bozeman space or the new Three Forks Location – also offer nights of live music every week. Here’s a look at who’s performing in the first few weeks of 2023.
bozemanmagazine.com
Lost Sounds Montana is excited to announce the release of their latest compilation of archival Montana music:
Without Warning is an overview, compiling over the course of 24 tracks more than a decade’s worth of previously unknown music that was inspired by several distinct musical developments—New Wave reaching the American masses; Punk morphing into Hardcore; Postpunk emerging from the formal break with both Rock and Punk; and the post-1985 shift toward a more commercially-viable notion of Indie Rock.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
4 Places to Play Weekly Trivia Near Bozeman
Where can we play trivia this week in the Bozeman area? Smarty pants have several trivia options, so get your smartest crew together and let's have some intelligent fun. Mondays in 2023: Nordic Brew Works Trivia - (730 Boardwalk Avenue, Bozeman) It's a regular Monday thing at Nordic Brew Works from 7pm to 9pm. Nordic is easy to find, in The Market at Ferguson Farm building, just north of Huffine Lane and Sidewinders. Trivia will be in "The Loft" space of Nordic. It's free to play! They DO ask that you REGISTER YOUR TRIVIA TEAM HERE. Nordic obviously has craft beer, but they also do cocktails and wood-fired pizzas.
Should The Bozeman Airport Add This Luxury Service?
Is this idea genius or something that will waste time and resources at the Bozeman Airport?. Business at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is booming. The airport has seen a massive increase in passengers over the years, the airport has also expanded its parking lots, improved the concourses, and more. We found one more service that could be an excellent money maker for the airport that won't take up a lot of space or resources.
Bozeman Record Shop Will Open New Location in 2023
A local record store in Bozeman is celebrating the new year with a new location downtown. The Wax Museum, an independent record store in Bozeman, first opened in April 2020 off of N. Rouse Ave. The small shop contains a treasure trove of new and used records and is owned and operated by longtime Bozeman resident, Kels Koch.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
KFYR-TV
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
Endless Line of Private Jets Depart From Bozeman on Post-Holiday Monday
Did you happen to watch the skies on Monday? It was a constant stream of private jets taking off from Bozeman's airport, heading home to wherever these folks actually live. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport was a VERY busy place on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, especially for the very well-to-do.
montanarightnow.com
Proposal to use Limestone Hills for aerial gunnery practice raises questions
The public comment period has been extended to Jan. 13 for a proposal to increase the use of the Limestone Hills Training Area on the east side of the Elkhorns in Broadwater County to allow aerial gunnery practice by Malmstrom Air Force Base and Montana Army National Guard helicopters. The...
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)—A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the night his friend Joe Tash was killed, he had spent the night in the town of Trout Creek because he had to work early in the morning. Tash and others had gone out to a campsite where...
Fun NYE Week Events in the Bozeman Area: Adiós 2022 Edition
Need one last week of fun before the New Year? No problem! Fun events are everywhere this week around the Bozeman area, from Latin dance to snow tubing. Friday, December 30th, 2022: Annual Torchlight Parade at Bridger Bowl - Dinner starts at 4pm and will be served in both Jim Bridger & Saddle Peak Lodges. Parade & fireworks at nightfall. Spaghetti Dinner - $8 for children and $15 for adults, otherwise free to attend if you're not having dinner.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire responds to vehicle fire on North 7th Avenue
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire in Bozeman Sunday evening. Officials said Engine 1 is currently on scene of the vehicle fire, located at North 7th Avenue and West Birch Street. This article will be updated with the latest information.
How Can Bozeman Residents Dispose Of This Properly? Details Here!
Christmas is over, so some of us may be putting away the decorations, including taking the tree down. As many people have opted to have an artificial tree, like me, some still keep the tradition of having a real tree. At the end of the holiday season, there is always the question, "what do we do with the tree now"?
It’s Rare! This is the Last Time Weather Closed Bozeman Schools
Montana is known for its harsh winters and frigid temperatures, but for most people that live here, winter weather is just a part of daily life. Temperatures far below zero degrees are fairly common during the winter in Montana. People in many states across the country absolutely lose their minds and close everything down when a winter storm hits, but for Montana, it's business as usual.
Bozeman’s Top 10: Here’s What Happened In 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, we wanted to look back at some of the top Bozeman stories of the year. Here's an in-depth look at some of the thing biggest things that happened this year. First, I want to thank everyone for taking the time to read the articles...
Montana Woman Needs Some Cheer. Have You Dealt With A Grinch?
It's less than a week away from Christmas and stores are busting at the seams with last-minute shoppers. Here in Bozeman, where we have seen a decrease in employees, it shouldn't be surprising that the wait times in line will be longer than one may be used to. The other...
