Where can we play trivia this week in the Bozeman area? Smarty pants have several trivia options, so get your smartest crew together and let's have some intelligent fun. Mondays in 2023: Nordic Brew Works Trivia - (730 Boardwalk Avenue, Bozeman) It's a regular Monday thing at Nordic Brew Works from 7pm to 9pm. Nordic is easy to find, in The Market at Ferguson Farm building, just north of Huffine Lane and Sidewinders. Trivia will be in "The Loft" space of Nordic. It's free to play! They DO ask that you REGISTER YOUR TRIVIA TEAM HERE. Nordic obviously has craft beer, but they also do cocktails and wood-fired pizzas.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO