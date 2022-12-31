ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Elderly man in hospital after assault and robbery in Clovis, suspect arrested

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZfwD_0jz1M5p100

A 78-year-old Fresno County man is in critical condition after he was attacked and robbed Friday morning while picking up the morning paper at a Clovis store.

Every morning, before 78-year-old Frank Moore meets with friends for a morning cup of coffee, he stops at the Dollar Tree at Herndon and Clovis to pick up a newspaper.

"He parks there every morning, right in the front. The Dollar Tree employees know him by name," said Todd Thornton, Frank's grandson.

Frank's grandkids say he never saw what was coming Friday morning.

Witnesses in the area told Clovis police officers that Moore was attacked, hit over the head, and left lying on the ground.

"He was vomiting and screaming. He was not okay," recalled Lexi Knetch, Frank's granddaughter. "He is in a lot of pain right now."

Officers say the suspect, now identified as 37-year-old Joseph Wright, took off with Moore's phone.

Moore's family is grateful that police and ambulance responded within minutes.

Officials say because store employees gave a good description, they were able to track Wright down quickly in the area.

Moore's family was shocked to learn that Wright has hurt others in the past.

"It's upsetting that he has done this before and is out on the streets," said Todd.

According to Fresno County court records, Wright has years worth of drug, violence, and burglary charges on his record.

He was sentenced to three years in prison for a 2019 battery with serious bodily injury charge, part of which was served at a state mental hospital.

Now, Moore is in the ICU as doctors examine whether he's suffered from brain bleed.

His three kids and four grandkids are praying he'll recover and be able to hold his new great grandson soon.

"He really does keep this family together and I just hope that everything is okay, and just put everything in God's hands," said Kaelynn Manzo, Frank's granddaughter.

Wright is facing five felony charges including battery, assault and elder abuse.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

Homicide Victim in Parks at Fig Garden Shooting Identified

Fresno police have identified a 30-year-old man shot to death at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of North Fruit Avenue. Officers say that Steven Montano, 30, died after being shot shortly after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day at The Parks at Fig Garden. EMS personnel immediately...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of Fresno apartment shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died after police say a stray bullet struck him inside his Fresno apartment has been identified by officers. The man was identified as 51-year-old Victor Becerra. According to police, at around 4:40 p.m. on Monday they received a call regarding a shooting on the 4100 block of North […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect wanted for fraud and vehicle burglary in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know who this is?. The Clovis Police Department says they are wanted for both fraud and vehicle burglary. According to Clovis Police, the alleged crimes took place at Walmart and GB3. Anyone with information regarding the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dead after shooting at Fresno apartment, PD say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after a stray bullet struck him inside his apartment according to Fresno Police Department. Around 4:40 p.m. on Monday Fresno Police Department say they received a call regarding a shooting on the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue. Police say a man in his 40s suffered from […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested after breaking into home, demanding cash in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after officers say he broke into a home and demanded cash early Sunday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 900 block of W. Sweet regarding a man who broke into a home.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Man dead after shooting in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. that a man had been shot. The caller told police that he was trying to drive the victim to a hospital, but that he was unfamiliar with the area.
TULARE, CA
goldrushcam.com

Merced Police Department Reports Traffic Stop on New Year’s Eve Results in Weapon Seizure

January 1, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports Sonny Vargas,20, was arrested on weapon charges following a traffic stop. On Saturday, December 31st, at 1:55 PM, Officer Lopez conducted a traffic and arrested Sonny Vargas. A vehicle search was conducted and officers located two semi-automatic firearms and ammunition. One of the firearms was reported stolen in 2016.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriff’s deputies find body in Tulare

Just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 26 Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 20400 Block of Road 44 in Tulare for a fight. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy