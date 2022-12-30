There are new reports regarding the injuries sustained by Jeremy Renner in a snowplowing accident on New Year's Day. The star of Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in the Reno, Nevada area on January 1st and was reportedly in critical condition. TMZ has new information and video of Renner's status, with the video featuring the actor being taken away in the helicopter. According to a neighbor, Renner was plowing the road outside of his Tahoe home when the Snowcat machine accidentally ran over one of his legs, resulting in heavy blood loss. Another neighbor, who is a doctor, reportedly was able to build a tourniquet to treat the leg until paramedics arrived.

RENO, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO