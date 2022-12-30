ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner Update Reports Serious Amount of Blood Loss, Extensive Injuries

There are new reports regarding the injuries sustained by Jeremy Renner in a snowplowing accident on New Year's Day. The star of Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in the Reno, Nevada area on January 1st and was reportedly in critical condition. TMZ has new information and video of Renner's status, with the video featuring the actor being taken away in the helicopter. According to a neighbor, Renner was plowing the road outside of his Tahoe home when the Snowcat machine accidentally ran over one of his legs, resulting in heavy blood loss. Another neighbor, who is a doctor, reportedly was able to build a tourniquet to treat the leg until paramedics arrived.
RENO, NV
WUSA

'Sister Wives' Recap: Robyn Refers to Herself as 'Kody's Whipping Boy'

Robyn Brown is fed up with her former sister wives. As Kody Brown's last remaining wife, the Sister Wives star has plenty to say during part 2 of the show's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan. The tearful mother of five says she's till mourning the loss of the sister...
WUSA

'Bridgerton' Prequel 'Queen Charlotte' Debuts First Photo of Young Lady Danbury

To ring in the new year, Netflix unveiled the first photo of the character, played by Arsema Thomas (pronouns: she/her/they/them) in her TV debut, from the anticipated Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The upcoming limited series centers on young Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power and introduces...
WUSA

Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer, Dead at 45

Jeremiah Green has died. The Modest Mouse drummer, whose stage 4 cancer battle was revealed in December, died on New Year's Eve, the band announced on Instagram. He was 45. "I don't know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah," the band wrote alongside a photo of the late drummer. "He laid down to rest and simply faded out."
WUSA

'Yellowstone's Brecken Merrill on Growing up on Set and Kevin Costner's Life-Changing Advice (Exclusive)

Brecken Merrill vividly remembers the day Kevin Costner asked him a question on the set of Yellowstone that would change the course of his life. The budding actor tells ET he was miserably cold between takes as cameras were being propped up for a dramatic river scene in season 1 for "The Long Black Train" episode. The scene called for Merrill's character, Tate Dutton, and his grandfather, Costner's John Dutton, to bond over learning how to start a campfire, which required Tate to venture out into the deeper parts of the countryside to find heftier branches to really get the fire going.

Comments / 0

Community Policy