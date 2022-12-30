Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Jeremy Renner Update Reports Serious Amount of Blood Loss, Extensive Injuries
There are new reports regarding the injuries sustained by Jeremy Renner in a snowplowing accident on New Year's Day. The star of Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in the Reno, Nevada area on January 1st and was reportedly in critical condition. TMZ has new information and video of Renner's status, with the video featuring the actor being taken away in the helicopter. According to a neighbor, Renner was plowing the road outside of his Tahoe home when the Snowcat machine accidentally ran over one of his legs, resulting in heavy blood loss. Another neighbor, who is a doctor, reportedly was able to build a tourniquet to treat the leg until paramedics arrived.
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
Kaley Cuoco Reveals How Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Is 'Already in Dad Mode' Amid Her Pregnancy
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ready for parenthood! The 37-year-old pregnant actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share pics from her and Pelphrey's beach getaway. In one pic, Cuoco joked about Pelphrey's preparedness for parenthood. "Already in dad mode carrying a ton of s**t lol," Cuoco...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Robyn Refers to Herself as 'Kody's Whipping Boy'
Robyn Brown is fed up with her former sister wives. As Kody Brown's last remaining wife, the Sister Wives star has plenty to say during part 2 of the show's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan. The tearful mother of five says she's till mourning the loss of the sister...
Cher Celebrates New Year's Eve With Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Amid Engagement Speculation
Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards rang in 2023 together! The 76-year-old singer took to Twitter on New Year's Eve to share a pic from their festivities, and made sure to show off the massive diamond ring her 36-year-old music executive beau got her for Christmas. The shot shows Cher smiling...
'Bridgerton' Prequel 'Queen Charlotte' Debuts First Photo of Young Lady Danbury
To ring in the new year, Netflix unveiled the first photo of the character, played by Arsema Thomas (pronouns: she/her/they/them) in her TV debut, from the anticipated Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The upcoming limited series centers on young Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power and introduces...
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Liz Reveals She Caught Big Ed on an Asian Dating App
When it comes to Big Ed and Liz's on-again, off-again relationship, it's complicated. The two appeared on part one of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's tell-all special that aired on Sunday on TLC, sharing that they got back together but also live separately and didn't even share a hotel room while filming the tell-all in New York.
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer, Dead at 45
Jeremiah Green has died. The Modest Mouse drummer, whose stage 4 cancer battle was revealed in December, died on New Year's Eve, the band announced on Instagram. He was 45. "I don't know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah," the band wrote alongside a photo of the late drummer. "He laid down to rest and simply faded out."
'Yellowstone's Brecken Merrill on Growing up on Set and Kevin Costner's Life-Changing Advice (Exclusive)
Brecken Merrill vividly remembers the day Kevin Costner asked him a question on the set of Yellowstone that would change the course of his life. The budding actor tells ET he was miserably cold between takes as cameras were being propped up for a dramatic river scene in season 1 for "The Long Black Train" episode. The scene called for Merrill's character, Tate Dutton, and his grandfather, Costner's John Dutton, to bond over learning how to start a campfire, which required Tate to venture out into the deeper parts of the countryside to find heftier branches to really get the fire going.
