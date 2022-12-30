The Los Angeles Rams (5-11) and Seattle Seahawks (8-8) will wrap up their regular-season slate on Sunday with a matchup at Lumen Field in Week 18. The NFL hasn't announced the time of kickoff, but we know this game will be on Sunday after the league announced Saturday's 2 matchups. Below, we look at Rams vs. Seahawks odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO