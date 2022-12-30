ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Los Angeles Rams (5-10) and Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) will square off at their shared home field of SoFi Stadium Sunday in Week 17. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS) after being flexed out of the Sunday night slot by the NFL. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Rams vs. Chargersodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
COLORADO STATE
The Los Angeles Rams (5-11) and Seattle Seahawks (8-8) will wrap up their regular-season slate on Sunday with a matchup at Lumen Field in Week 18. The NFL hasn't announced the time of kickoff, but we know this game will be on Sunday after the league announced Saturday's 2 matchups. Below, we look at Rams vs. Seahawks odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
SEATTLE, WA
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
BOSTON (AP) — Jaeden Zackery scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Boston College rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Notre Dame 70-63 on Tuesday night. Boston College took its first lead of the game, 62-61, with 1:43 remaining as it closed on a 17-4 run. Prince Aligbe scored six points and Zackery five during the strech.
SOUTH BEND, IN

