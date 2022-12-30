Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana
It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
bozone.com
Bridger home to ales & acoustics in Bozeman, Three Forks
With the holidays behind us, it’s time to put those gift certificates to use! Whether you were lucky enough to be gifted a few Bridger Brewing dollars, the local brewer is excited to welcome patrons to either of its area locations to enjoy a beer and a bite as our true Montana winter presses on. Both venues – the flagship Bozeman space or the new Three Forks Location – also offer nights of live music every week. Here’s a look at who’s performing in the first few weeks of 2023.
Best Margaritas Near Bozeman: Locals Spill Their Salty Secrets
Montana seems to be packed with margarita connoisseurs, and thankfully some very decent choices when it comes to the tequila-based favorite. From simple and traditional to exotic and experimental, locals shared their favorites. We understand that margarita appreciation is subjective. Everyone likes their drink a little different, and that's just...
Endless Line of Private Jets Depart From Bozeman on Post-Holiday Monday
Did you happen to watch the skies on Monday? It was a constant stream of private jets taking off from Bozeman's airport, heading home to wherever these folks actually live. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport was a VERY busy place on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, especially for the very well-to-do.
4 Places to Play Weekly Trivia Near Bozeman
Where can we play trivia this week in the Bozeman area? Smarty pants have several trivia options, so get your smartest crew together and let's have some intelligent fun. Mondays in 2023: Nordic Brew Works Trivia - (730 Boardwalk Avenue, Bozeman) It's a regular Monday thing at Nordic Brew Works from 7pm to 9pm. Nordic is easy to find, in The Market at Ferguson Farm building, just north of Huffine Lane and Sidewinders. Trivia will be in "The Loft" space of Nordic. It's free to play! They DO ask that you REGISTER YOUR TRIVIA TEAM HERE. Nordic obviously has craft beer, but they also do cocktails and wood-fired pizzas.
Bigfork to receive money for affordable housing
The Montana Department of Commerce has announced that more than $3.3 million in federal funding has been allocated to four Montana communities.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
KFYR-TV
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
NBCMontana
Bozeman family welcomes first baby of the new year
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The first baby of the new year arrived in Bozeman Monday morning. The Flansaas family welcomed their second baby boy, Cooper. He weighed in at 8 pounds and close to 2-feet long. Cooper’s mother was in labor for about 40 hours. Now that he’s here, the...
An Aloha NYE at The ELM with Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs
WHERE: The ELM (506 North 7th Avenue, Bozeman) TICKETS: Reserved balcony loge seating, general admission tickets are available for this show. $25.00 General Admission (subject to fees) | This ticket type allows access to all open sections of the venue. $28.00 DOS General Admission (subject to fees) | This ticket...
The Lil Smokies to Smoke The ELM Friday Night
Montana loves it's bluegrass and few embody "Montana bluegrass" better than The Lil Smokies. Treat yourself to a Friday night out at The ELM in Bozeman to see this group do what they do best. Blending virtuosic instrumental acrobatics with riveting lyrical craftsmanship, The Lil Smokies have earned a reputation...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Search and Rescue on scene of M trailhead
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews responded to an injured paraglider on the M trailhead in Bozeman. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Officials temporarily closed the M trailhead while crews performed rescue operations. Responders located the injured man and loaded...
Fun NYE Week Events in the Bozeman Area: Adiós 2022 Edition
Need one last week of fun before the New Year? No problem! Fun events are everywhere this week around the Bozeman area, from Latin dance to snow tubing. Friday, December 30th, 2022: Annual Torchlight Parade at Bridger Bowl - Dinner starts at 4pm and will be served in both Jim Bridger & Saddle Peak Lodges. Parade & fireworks at nightfall. Spaghetti Dinner - $8 for children and $15 for adults, otherwise free to attend if you're not having dinner.
NBCMontana
Indicators show Gallatin Co. real estate market slowing
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County real estate professionals say despite tight inventory and rapid sales, numbers are slowly returning to more typical levels. Experts say single-family home prices increased 4.6% from last November, while condo and townhouse prices increased 3%. The number of days homes spent on the market...
montanarightnow.com
Proposal to use Limestone Hills for aerial gunnery practice raises questions
The public comment period has been extended to Jan. 13 for a proposal to increase the use of the Limestone Hills Training Area on the east side of the Elkhorns in Broadwater County to allow aerial gunnery practice by Malmstrom Air Force Base and Montana Army National Guard helicopters. The...
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)—A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the night his friend Joe Tash was killed, he had spent the night in the town of Trout Creek because he had to work early in the morning. Tash and others had gone out to a campsite where...
Former Kicker For Montana State Announces New School
Maybe he was tired of constantly playing in the cold and wanted to spend the rest of his days in a sunny climate. What is happening with Montana State football? The MSU Bobcats reached the FCS National Championship game in 2022 and the FCS Semifinals this past year. Who wouldn't want to be a part of a program with great success?
NBCMontana
Roof collapse in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a structural roof collapse in Bozeman on the morning of Dec. 24. The collapse happened at the 1600 block of West College. It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department announced the following:
NBCMontana
Woman killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Belgrade
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman in her 60s was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade Saturday evening. The Belgrade Police Department reported the crash occurred at 7:43 p.m. south of Amsterdam Road. The driver involved with the crash was on scene when the...
The Moose 95.1 FM
Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0