Gephardt Daily
Teen rider arrested after motorcycle clocked at 139 MPH in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man clocked at 139 mph on a 65 mph road was arrested Monday afternoon by an officer of the Utah Highway Patrol. Dason Stuart Janda faces charges of failure to stop or respond at the command of police,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Woman deemed ineligible after months on Utah housing waiting list
The hunt for housing for many Utah families has been increasingly difficult amid the topsy-turvy seller’s market and a lack of affordable homes.
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
Rally car driver Ken Block killed in Utah snowmobile accident
Professional rally car driver Ken Block was reportedly riding on a steep slope when he was killed after the snowmobile upended on Monday.
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah
Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
Teen clocked at 139 mph on father's motorcycle
A 19 year-old St. George man decided to start 2023 with a wild ride on his father's motorcycle, but was arrested after a police officer clocked him going 139 mph.
kslnewsradio.com
Standoff on I-15 in southern Utah ends with two in custody
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Two people are in custody Saturday evening after a standoff in Iron County forced the closure of I-15 in both directions for a time. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a stolen Lamborghini out of Las Vegas was stopped at milepost 52 on northbound I-15. The dealership the vehicle was taken from was using technology inside the vehicle to track it.
ksl.com
Pandemic forced remote court hearings, but they are now here to stay in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY —The Constitution guarantees people the right to a speedy trial, so when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Utah's courthouses, they were forced to adapt to move criminal cases forward. The solution — holding hearings remotely — led to a permanent change in the court system and...
kslnewsradio.com
Crash totals from Utah Highway patrol are in the hundreds
SALT LAKE CITY — Whether driving in the city or the Wasatch Mountain range, you’ve experienced Utah’s thick wet snow. Some experiences were more harrowing than others, case in point, car crashes. The Utah Highway Patrol says that, so far today, Jan. 2, there have been 133...
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
Father sues Hurricane boarding school for malpractice after daughter's death
The father of a teenage girl who died at a boarding school in Washington County has sued the facility, which he alleges ignored his daughter's severe pain weeks before her death.
wasatchmag.com
Western Utah, a Land of Nothingness Worth Exploring
If you only look at a map of Western Utah, you would be hard-pressed to come away with any other conclusion than it is a land of essentially nothing. If you were talking about human development, the thought would be correct. But where there is a lack of humans, wildlife is allowed to thrive. Traveling on the long and winding dirt-covered roads, you will likely find Western Utah is a haven for pronghorn, coyotes, burrowing owls, mule deer, wild horses, and many other species.
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
kjzz.com
Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
75-year-old Utah skier dies on New Year's Day
A male skier died at Park City Mountain Resort on Sunday, but not from a ski-related crash or accident. Emergency responders received a medical call sometime before noon on Sunday reporting the incident. The 75-year-old man is from Utah. According to a statement from Park City Mountain, ski patrol responded...
ksl.com
New Year's Eve roundup: What are Utahns doing to celebrate the New Year?
SALT LAKE CITY — Family gatherings, friend celebrations and fireworks galore will be ringing in the brand new year Saturday on New Year's Eve. The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 Lone Peak Pkwy in Draper, is hosting what they call a "turtle-y jaw-some party" to ring in 2023. The event is hosted by B98.7 KBEE-FM and includes confetti-filled countdowns at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. All New Year's Eve festivities are included with the price of aquarium admission.
kslnewsradio.com
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
kjzz.com
High-risk traffic stop involving stolen vehicle leads to I-15 closure in southern Utah
KANARRAVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Both directions of Interstate 15 were closed in Iron County after police conducted a high-risk stop. Utah Department of Transportation officials said at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Saturday that the road was closed at mile post 52, approximately one mile north of Kanarraville. They said...
