If you only look at a map of Western Utah, you would be hard-pressed to come away with any other conclusion than it is a land of essentially nothing. If you were talking about human development, the thought would be correct. But where there is a lack of humans, wildlife is allowed to thrive. Traveling on the long and winding dirt-covered roads, you will likely find Western Utah is a haven for pronghorn, coyotes, burrowing owls, mule deer, wild horses, and many other species.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO