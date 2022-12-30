ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, UT

Outsider.com

Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah

Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Standoff on I-15 in southern Utah ends with two in custody

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Two people are in custody Saturday evening after a standoff in Iron County forced the closure of I-15 in both directions for a time. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a stolen Lamborghini out of Las Vegas was stopped at milepost 52 on northbound I-15. The dealership the vehicle was taken from was using technology inside the vehicle to track it.
IRON COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crash totals from Utah Highway patrol are in the hundreds

SALT LAKE CITY — Whether driving in the city or the Wasatch Mountain range, you’ve experienced Utah’s thick wet snow. Some experiences were more harrowing than others, case in point, car crashes. The Utah Highway Patrol says that, so far today, Jan. 2, there have been 133...
UTAH STATE
wasatchmag.com

Western Utah, a Land of Nothingness Worth Exploring

If you only look at a map of Western Utah, you would be hard-pressed to come away with any other conclusion than it is a land of essentially nothing. If you were talking about human development, the thought would be correct. But where there is a lack of humans, wildlife is allowed to thrive. Traveling on the long and winding dirt-covered roads, you will likely find Western Utah is a haven for pronghorn, coyotes, burrowing owls, mule deer, wild horses, and many other species.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

75-year-old Utah skier dies on New Year's Day

A male skier died at Park City Mountain Resort on Sunday, but not from a ski-related crash or accident. Emergency responders received a medical call sometime before noon on Sunday reporting the incident. The 75-year-old man is from Utah. According to a statement from Park City Mountain, ski patrol responded...
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

New Year's Eve roundup: What are Utahns doing to celebrate the New Year?

SALT LAKE CITY — Family gatherings, friend celebrations and fireworks galore will be ringing in the brand new year Saturday on New Year's Eve. The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 Lone Peak Pkwy in Draper, is hosting what they call a "turtle-y jaw-some party" to ring in 2023. The event is hosted by B98.7 KBEE-FM and includes confetti-filled countdowns at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. All New Year's Eve festivities are included with the price of aquarium admission.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
UTAH STATE

