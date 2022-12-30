Read full article on original website
Ithaca apartment complex could see larger signs
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca apartment building aims to become more visible. Developers of The Ithacan hope to install two signs that are each 22-square-feet. One would be put on East State Street, and the other would go on East Green Street. City officials will review the request tonight.
Owego woman arrested in New Year’s Eve stabbing
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County woman is in jail after a New Year’s Eve stabbing. The Village of Owego Police Department responded to a domestic violence call on Fox Street Saturday around 11:20 p.m. 58-year-old Veronica Kelly, of Owego, made the call, reporting that she’d stabbed a 58-year-old man. The man was transported by Owego EMS to Wilson Trauma Center in Johnson City with extensive cuts and stab wounds to the chest and abdomen. Kelly was arrested and charged with 1st degree assault. She was remanded to Tioga County Jail on $250,000 thousand cash bail or $500,000 bail bond. The case was referred to the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
