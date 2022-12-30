Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker Said Kevin Owens Had To Be ‘Stupid’ Because Of Steve Austin Feud
Two of WWE’s most iconic wrestlers, the Undertaker and Kevin Owens, found themselves at the center of a bit of a situation last year. This all circled around the Prizefighter’s storyline with Steve Austin, and how the Deadman suggested that he not anger the Texas Rattlesnake. Kevin Owens...
ringsidenews.com
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
wrestletalk.com
Surprising Original Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 39 Pitch Revealed
In recent weeks, various surprising plans that WWE has made for WrestleMania 39 have been reported. It was recently reported by WrestlingNewsCo that WWE had scrapped plans for Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey to take place in Los Angeles at the show, which had been the direction planned since before the change in regime.
Tony Khan wishes a recently-released AEW star well
When it was announced that the then Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham was one of the few ROH performers to remain under contract with the promotion when Tony Khan purchased the brand from Sinclair Broadcasting, it drew heavy speculation from fans of AEW about his future. Would “The Octopus” perform a regular role on AEW television, as was initially the case in the lead-up to Death Before Dishonor, or would he fade into the background and have to instead continue to defend the strap across the indies and in his own promotion, Terminus?
ringsidenews.com
Kelly Kelly Addresses Kurt Angle Cheating Accusation
You never know what can pop up on wrestling Twitter, and now another scandal needs to be addressed. Karen Jarrett’s recent tweeting spree caused one former Divas Champion to make a public statement. Kelly Kelly, whose real name is Barbara Blank, retired from WWE in 2012, but she enjoyed...
stillrealtous.com
Major Heel Turn Pitched For WWE Raw Star
A good character change can go a long way in the world of professional wrestling, and it sounds like WWE officials are discussing the idea of a character change for one of their top stars. PWInsider is reporting that talk of turning Bobby Lashley heel has picked up in WWE....
wrestletalk.com
See WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura Stunning Return To Japan
WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura has made a stunning return to Japanese wrestling promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH. An unprecedented agreement allowed WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura being able to compete in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year again the Great Muta. The match did not...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Willing To Shut Down Exclusive Content Site To Return To The Company
Exclusive content in the professional wrestling world has been a hot topic recently as WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose due to some of the content she posted on her FanTime page. However, it seems that things are going well for Mandy Rose at the moment as FanTime recently confirmed on social media that the former NXT Women’s Champion made $1 million dollars in a month.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Keeping Big Return A Secret
Friday’s episode of SmackDown was the last show of 2022 for WWE and it featured some big returns. John Cena returned to the ring and he teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn, and Charlotte Flair also made her first appearance on WWE programming in months.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Turned Down Chance To Be In The Spirit Squad
Back in 2006 The Spirit Squad made their debut on Monday Night Raw and they quickly found themselves involved in one of the company’s top storylines when they kicked off a feud with DX. The group consisted of male cheerleaders known as Kenny, Mikey, Johnny, Mitch, and Nicky, who of course now is Dolph Ziggler.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Name Addresses Rumors About Retirement
AEW’s Tony Schiavone has shot down rumors about his retirement, calling himself the ‘luckiest guy in the world’. Speaking on the ‘What Happened When’ podcast, Schiavone noted that he recently learned about these rumors, which he said were completely false. Not planning to leave AEW...
wrestletalk.com
Surprise AEW Top Merch Seller Shares List Of Demands For Tony Khan
Pro Wrestling Tees recently announced their top merchandise sellers of 2022, with a surprise AEW star ranking higher than CM Punk and MJF. Having signed with AEW in January 2022, Danhausen has made a handful of appearances on AEW television and far fewer than many of the other names on the Pro Wrestling Tees Top 25.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Teases Royal Rumble Return
The Royal Rumble is set to air live from the Alamodome later this month which means there’s sure to be a lot of talk about surprise entrants in the weeks to come. The wrestling world celebrated New Year’s Eve on Saturday night and many people took the time to reflect on the year 2022. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona posted a tweet reflecting on his year, and he also seemingly teased a Royal Rumble appearance when he ended the tweet with a 10 second countdown.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Says AEW Star Came Up With Their Famous Pose
WWE star Alexa Bliss has revealed that a current AEW star came up with her famous championship pose. Since arriving on the main roster, Bliss has held the Raw Women’s gold three times, the SmackDown Women’s Championship twice, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title on three occasions.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Injured? What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
Find out what happened with Seth Rollins after WWE Raw went off the air that led fans in attendance to believe he may be injured!. Thanks to @TN_Loudmouth in attendance at tonight’s taping of WWE Raw, there could be some concern for Seth Rollins after the show went off live TV.
wrestletalk.com
Popular AEW Star Files To Trademark Interesting New Logo
Per the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), AEW star Keith Lee has filed to trademark a new logo. The mark consists of a stylized representation of the letter X. >Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark. The mark consists of a stylized representation of the letter X.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Reaction To NJPW Working With WWE Revealed
Rocky Romero has discussed Tony Khan’s reaction to WWE and NJPW’s working relationship, with Karl Anderson wrestling for both promotions. While Anderson is currently with WWE, he currently holds the NEVER Openweight Championship. He won the gold in June 2022, before returning to WWE that October. Anderson most...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Reveals Exclusive Look At New Dynamite Intro (VIDEO)
All Elite Wrestling has revealed an exclusive look at the new AEW Dynamite intro. As previously reported, AEW is planning on rolling out major changes to the set and production for Dynamite. However, the opening theme was to remain the “Light The Fuse” song with a slight remix.
wrestletalk.com
Jeff Jarrett Promises ‘Multiple Receipts’ For Max Caster After AEW Dynamite Rap
In The Acclaimed’s diss track targeting Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal that aired on the December 28 edition of Dynamite, Jeff’s wife Karen Jarrett got a mention when the Acclaimed claimed Jeff was ‘stealing money’ like he ‘stole Kurt Angle’s wife.’. Karen would take...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Explains Reason WWE Is The Biggest Wrestling Franchise
CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana during her time with WWE, has said that there is a reason the company is the biggest wrestling franchise. Perry was released by WWE in June 2022. Her husband Miro, formerly Rusev, was released almost one year earlier in April 2020, before joining rival...
