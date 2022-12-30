Read full article on original website
Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana
It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
Endless Line of Private Jets Depart From Bozeman on Post-Holiday Monday
Did you happen to watch the skies on Monday? It was a constant stream of private jets taking off from Bozeman's airport, heading home to wherever these folks actually live. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport was a VERY busy place on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, especially for the very well-to-do.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
KFYR-TV
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
An Aloha NYE at The ELM with Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs
WHERE: The ELM (506 North 7th Avenue, Bozeman) TICKETS: Reserved balcony loge seating, general admission tickets are available for this show. $25.00 General Admission (subject to fees) | This ticket type allows access to all open sections of the venue. $28.00 DOS General Admission (subject to fees) | This ticket...
How Can Bozeman Residents Dispose Of This Properly? Details Here!
Christmas is over, so some of us may be putting away the decorations, including taking the tree down. As many people have opted to have an artificial tree, like me, some still keep the tradition of having a real tree. At the end of the holiday season, there is always the question, "what do we do with the tree now"?
montanarightnow.com
Proposal to use Limestone Hills for aerial gunnery practice raises questions
The public comment period has been extended to Jan. 13 for a proposal to increase the use of the Limestone Hills Training Area on the east side of the Elkhorns in Broadwater County to allow aerial gunnery practice by Malmstrom Air Force Base and Montana Army National Guard helicopters. The...
NBCMontana
Roof collapse in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a structural roof collapse in Bozeman on the morning of Dec. 24. The collapse happened at the 1600 block of West College. It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department announced the following:
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
New and Improved! Belgrade Breakfast Spot Open For Business
A popular spot for breakfast in Belgrade is back open after being closed for over a year due to a kitchen fire. The wait is finally over! The Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade is open, but getting there hasn't been easy. For owner Rhonda Haney Gilbert, reopening the restaurant has come with its fair share of setbacks. Throughout the process, she had to deal with supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of several items needed in order to reopen the restaurant. The wait for safety inspections was also delayed.
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
Montana Woman Needs Some Cheer. Have You Dealt With A Grinch?
It's less than a week away from Christmas and stores are busting at the seams with last-minute shoppers. Here in Bozeman, where we have seen a decrease in employees, it shouldn't be surprising that the wait times in line will be longer than one may be used to. The other...
5 New Year’s Resolutions for Bozeman: Wishful Thinking?
Perhaps if we all will these things to happen in 2023, some might actually stick. New Year's resolutions are difficult, especially when they involve a whole town. Bozeman drivers will avoid left turns without a lead arrow: This one isn't entirely our fault, but it sure would be nice if there was an instinctive way to avoid the intersections that have don't give drivers a legit left turn light.
It’s Rare! This is the Last Time Weather Closed Bozeman Schools
Montana is known for its harsh winters and frigid temperatures, but for most people that live here, winter weather is just a part of daily life. Temperatures far below zero degrees are fairly common during the winter in Montana. People in many states across the country absolutely lose their minds and close everything down when a winter storm hits, but for Montana, it's business as usual.
Bozeman’s Top 10: Here’s What Happened In 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, we wanted to look back at some of the top Bozeman stories of the year. Here's an in-depth look at some of the thing biggest things that happened this year. First, I want to thank everyone for taking the time to read the articles...
Woman killed after being hit by a vehicle on Jackrabbit Lane
On Saturday, December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:43 pm, personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jackrabbit Lane
Bozeman’s Top 10 Lunch Spots For 10 Bucks And Under
I write a series called "Broke in Bozeman" for a reason. Finding lunch for a modest amount of money has become challenging around here. But it's not impossible. Smart Bozeman businesses give thought to their lunch specials and offer a bargain. Feed people well around here and you've made a customer for life. Although you won't find a sit-down 3-course meal for around $10, you can CERTAINLY get a filling and tasty lunch.
Bozeman Announces Big Changes For Parks In 2023
The city of Bozeman has some incredible facilities that people can use daily, and this tool will help make things easier. One of the perks of living in Bozeman is that the city parks and fields scattered across the city are some of the best I have seen in Montana and the Pacific Northwest. People have access to trails, pavilions, pools, and more.
Never Again: 7 Bozeman Businesses That Closed in 2022
Bozeman is constantly changing, and sadly, some businesses closed permanently in 2022. We want to say goodbye to those businesses and thank them for serving Bozeman and the surrounding area. The cost of running a small business in Bozeman can be daunting. The price of commercial retail space is at...
