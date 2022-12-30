Read full article on original website
Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
See WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura Stunning Return To Japan
WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura has made a stunning return to Japanese wrestling promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH. An unprecedented agreement allowed WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura being able to compete in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year again the Great Muta. The match did not...
Shinsuke Nakamura NJPW WrestleKingdom 17 Status Revealed
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 comes from the Tokyo Dome on January 4 2023 with current WWE and AEW stars featured in high-profile matches. AEW is represented by IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) who will take on Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi) and Kenny Omega facing Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.
Will Ospreay Opens Up About NJPW, Money & Work Ethic
Will Ospreay has opened up about his life in NJPW ahead of his match against Kenny Omega at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Will Ospreay signed with NJPW in 2019 and has gone on to become one of its top stars, currently holding the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.
Tony Khan Reaction To NJPW Working With WWE Revealed
Rocky Romero has discussed Tony Khan’s reaction to WWE and NJPW’s working relationship, with Karl Anderson wrestling for both promotions. While Anderson is currently with WWE, he currently holds the NEVER Openweight Championship. He won the gold in June 2022, before returning to WWE that October. Anderson most...
Both WWE & AEW Pay Tribute To Don West
After news broke earlier today of the passing of Don West, both WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage broadcasts paid their respects. Earlier today, WrestleTalk was saddened to learn that former IMPACT Wrestling announcer Don West has passed away at aged 59. Both WWE and AEW television broadcasts of SmackDown and...
Reason Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Stripped Of AAA Tag Titles Revealed
At the December 28 2022 AAA Noche de Campeones show, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were stripped of their AAA Mixed Tag Championships. They were originally scheduled to face Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. Both Guevara and Melo were, however, absent from the show...
WWE NXT Star Reveals How Talent Exchange Led To Contract
Sidney Bateman spent sixteen years as a professional acrobat in Cirque du Soleil but an opportunity would see him land on his feet in WWE. Originally finding himself on the main WWE roster as Reginald Thomas, becoming Reggie with Carmella, Bateman is now Scrypts on WWE NXT. Speaking on the...
AEW Star Gets New Name On Rampage
An AEW star has informed fans that they’ll be going by a new name on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (December 30). After betraying his Dark Order brethern and even insulting poor -1, Preston Vance is leaning all the way into his heel faction, Los Ingobernables de Faccion.
Popular AEW Star Files To Trademark Interesting New Logo
Per the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), AEW star Keith Lee has filed to trademark a new logo. The mark consists of a stylized representation of the letter X. >Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark. The mark consists of a stylized representation of the letter X.
Top WWE Star Says AEW Star Came Up With Their Famous Pose
WWE star Alexa Bliss has revealed that a current AEW star came up with her famous championship pose. Since arriving on the main roster, Bliss has held the Raw Women’s gold three times, the SmackDown Women’s Championship twice, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title on three occasions.
Surprise AEW Top Merch Seller Shares List Of Demands For Tony Khan
Pro Wrestling Tees recently announced their top merchandise sellers of 2022, with a surprise AEW star ranking higher than CM Punk and MJF. Having signed with AEW in January 2022, Danhausen has made a handful of appearances on AEW television and far fewer than many of the other names on the Pro Wrestling Tees Top 25.
Rumoured WWE Signing Announces Free Agency
Triple H has already made a splash in the free agent market, when it was announced last week that Dragon Lee would be heading to WWE in the new year. Dragon Lee isn’t the only independent star rumoured to be on their way to WWE, as it was reported last month that WWE had interest in signing Colby Corino.
AEW Star’s Injury Confirmed
In recent weeks, Matt Hardy has been teaming with Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy as members of the Hardy Family Office. This led to questions about the status of Marq Quen, with AEW never officially announcing an injury to the partner of Kassidy. Quen was recently ‘sent home’ by Stokely...
Report: Some In AEW ‘Not Happy’ With Recent Dax Harwood CM Punk Podcast
CM Punk’s name is still fresh on the mind of AEW fans three months after the infamous AEW All Out media scrum. The backstage altercation between CM Punk and the Elite following the scrum has left a black cloud hovering over a lot of the promotion. Recently, AEW star...
Big Update On WWE Trademark Battle With Former Champion
A former WWE has claimed that WWE is no longer trademarking his ring name allowing him to file for its ownership. Ryback Allen Reeves (previously Ryan until he legally changed his name) performed in WWE from 2004 to his departure in 2016. He has sought to secure his WWE ring...
AEW Name Addresses Rumors About Retirement
AEW’s Tony Schiavone has shot down rumors about his retirement, calling himself the ‘luckiest guy in the world’. Speaking on the ‘What Happened When’ podcast, Schiavone noted that he recently learned about these rumors, which he said were completely false. Not planning to leave AEW...
Latest On AJ Styles WWE House Show Injury
AJ Styles has provided an update on his injury following the December 29 WWE house show in Hershey, Pennsylvania. As previously reported, during the show, Styles teamed with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to face off against Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley. Following a scary top rope spot,...
Championship Match Announced For AEW Battle Of The Belts V
A championship match has been officially announced for the upcoming AEW Battle of the Belts V. In recent weeks, Kip Sabian has been at loggerheads with AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends. On last week’s AEW Dynamite, Cassidy agreed that Trent Beretta deserved a shot at his...
AEW Name Criticizes Too Much Blood In Wrestling
With a career spanning forty years, AEW’s Tony Schiavone has been at the forefront of some of the biggest moments in wrestling. An instantly recognisable voice, Schiavone brings with him a wealth of talent that is as broad as it is deep. Recently, he brought that knowledge to a...
