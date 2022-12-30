Read full article on original website
A Piece of Nashville Restaurant History is Closing
Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the meat and three located on 8th Avenue, will close this month. Arnold’s shared the news of their closing on social media. “Arnold’s Country Kitchen has been a forty-year journey for our family, far beyond what we could have ever imagined. There is no way for us to encapsulate in words our gratitude to Nashville. We’ve built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community, you are why we’ve worked so hard for so long. Arnold’s is much more than running a restaurant; to us it is hosting family each-and-every day. We’ve all had ups-and-downs through recessions and pandemics and time and time again you have stepped up to support us and uplift us. We truly cannot thank you enough. As a small independent business, it takes a lot of time and energy to operate Arnold’s, and we’ve been at it a long time. Serving you has kept us going. We’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished thanks to you. We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away for some rest and to begin a new journey. This was 100% our decision, on our terms. We hope you’re able to look back on our history and smile. Don’t take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold’s in Nashville. But for us now, we’re excited for an uncharted future. Thank you for making it all possible.” -Love the Arnold Family.
Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro
Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash Sets Astonishing Attendance Record
Music City hosted a New Year’s Eve Big Bash to ring in 2023 with tons of great acts, and they... The post Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash Sets Astonishing Attendance Record appeared first on Outsider.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
Widespread Panic Rings In The New Year In Nashville With First “Sandbox” Since Michael Houser [Video]
Widespread Panic returned to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN for the band’s first show on New Year’s Eve in three years. The jubilee in Music City featured three sets, tons of improvisational jams, tributes, covers, and two very special bust-outs after midnight to celebrate the new year. After...
New Food, Salon and More at Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin has announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. In addition, longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus. “We are excited about these four best-in-class businesses...
Remembering 7 remarkable Tennesseans who died in 2022
Nashville, being Music City and all, mourns its share of celebrities each year. In 2022 alone, we lost Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others. And there are the political figures, such as Honey Alexander, who have left their mark. But not every person who makes Nashville...
Make the Upper Cumberland Your New Happy Place
Escape to Tennessee's Upper Cumberland region to find yourself again. If you long to slow down a bit, escape to Tennessee's Upper Cumberland region for some rest and relaxation. Tucked along Interstate 40 between Nashville and Knoxville, the Upper Cumberland encompasses 18 small cities that are big on Southern hospitality.
5 Polar Bear Plunges Around Middle Tennessee
Have you ever heard of polar bear plunges? Each winter, those willing to brave temperatures 32 degrees or lower jump into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day — on purpose. All of them take place to support a local charity. The largest charity effort to get people to take the plunge is Special Olympics Tennessee.
What’s the deal with Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge?
Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge has two locations – one is on Wears Valley Road and the other shopping-focused venue is on the Parkway. Both will invariably start with a simple question: Why?. What is the deal with the goats in Pigeon Forge?. The simple answer is...
Watch as Mom Stuns Nashville Saloon When Performer Hands Her a Fiddle. ‘I got chills’
Photo: Sue Kittredge | By Alison Cutler, The Charlotte Observer | A mom visiting a saloon in Tennessee had an unexpected moment in the spotlight after she was handed a fiddle by the live band performing. TikToker Olivia Reeths recorded as her mom Sue Kittredge unraveled her scarf, took the...
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
“Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities claim the lives of atleast 9 people in TN this month
On Thursday, the Nashville Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in a Hermitage neighborhood. As the sound of first responders working filled the air, it was the tears that steadily flowed that stood out the most. “Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities …. On Thursday,...
2 Tennessee Restaurants Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in Tennessee.
Tragedy for the Smith-Campbell Family
A Waterloo resident and the grandfather of Iowa Hawkeye standout linebacker, Jack Campbell was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Nashville on Friday night, according to KWWL. 76 year old William Smith was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center after being hit but died there on the eve of Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky, Campbell’s last game for the Hawkeyes. Campbell’s parents held off on telling him the tragic news so that he could enjoy his last game of his collegiate career.
Morristown fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. Around 7:54 a.m., Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water according to the TWRA. While the boat continued […]
Crash in Midtown leaves one person dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash from Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, the crash involved one vehicle and occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Friday in front of the Hutton Hotel on West End Avenue. Police confirmed one person died in the crash...
I-65 in Nashville reopens after death investigation
Alternate routes were needed early Saturday morning as Metro Police investigated a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway and the I-65/I-24 merger.
