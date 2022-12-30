It is with a profound sense of pride that the parents of Brittain Coy Harrison announce the enlistment of their son into the United States Navy. Harrison is a 2022 graduate of Burroughs High School. During his time in high school, he proudly served the community as a member of the United Stated Sea Cadets Sidewinder Squadron where he served for four years and gained a great deal of knowledge and skill that he will utilizes in the Navy.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO