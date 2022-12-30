Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Harrison enlists in U.S. Navy
It is with a profound sense of pride that the parents of Brittain Coy Harrison announce the enlistment of their son into the United States Navy. Harrison is a 2022 graduate of Burroughs High School. During his time in high school, he proudly served the community as a member of the United Stated Sea Cadets Sidewinder Squadron where he served for four years and gained a great deal of knowledge and skill that he will utilizes in the Navy.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department logs for Jan. 1 & 2
Occurred at Desert Empire Fairgrounds on S Richmond Rd. . In the area. . Disposition: Referred To Other. Occurred on N Traci Ln. rp stating that people are lighting fireworks off in the field behind his house. . Disposition: Referred To Other Agency. 00:03 911 WIRELESS CALL 2301010003. Occurred at...
kernvalleysun.com
66-year-old Lake Isabella man dies in wreck on SR-178
On Dec. 30, 2022, at approximately 9:22 a.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a two-vehicle injury crash on state Route 178, east of Powerhouse No. 1. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived on the scene and were notified by Kern County Fire Department personnel that the two occupants of the Toyota Corolla had succumbed to their injuries as a result of the crash.
kernvalleysun.com
Bakersfield man dies in auto accident
The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Lompoc man arrested on firearm charges
On Dec. 26, Ridgecrest Police officers received information about a wanted person seen in the 400 block of South Sunset Street. Upon arrival, officers were met by three individuals, including Rudy Didrickson, 39, of Lompoc. According to a police news release, Didrickson admitted to officers that he had a loaded...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest near Leroy Jackson Park
An officer-involved shooting took place in Ridgecrest near Leroy Jackson Park on Tue, Jan 3. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of La Mirage Lane and Sahara Drive.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest man arrested on assault charges
On Dec. 24 at approximately 6:50 p.m., Ridgecrest police responded to a call for a traffic accident in the 500 block of North China Lake Boulevard. Upon arrival, police were told that a man had deliberately hit another vehicle with his car several times and then fled on foot, according to a police news release.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
California City man arrested on domestic violence, firearm charges
On Dec. 31, 2022, at approximately 8:18 p.m., officers of the Ridgecrest Police Department responded to a domestic dispute call. According to a news release, police learned that Trevonte Thompson, 27, of California City injured a victim and fled the scene. Thompson was stopped driving his vehicle a short time later in the 1300 block of South China Lake Boulevard.
Bakersfield Now
Ridgecrest police arrest man after intentionally hitting car several times
RIDGECREST, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested a man after he repeatedly and intentionally hit another car with his car. Police were called to a hit-and-run crash at the 500 block of North China Lake Boulevard on December 24, 2022, at around 6:50 p.m. When they arrived,...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Man killed in police involved shooting Jan. 3
A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of La Mirage Lane and Sahara Drive in Ridgecrest. The shooting happened after Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and the Ridgecrest Police Department responded to an incident involving a suicidal man with a gun in the 300 block of Sahara Drive, according to a KCSO news release.
Comments / 0