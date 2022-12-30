Read full article on original website
EatingWell
Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Balanced Meals for Keeping Her Family Healthy
Ayesha Curry wears many hats. You may know her as an actress, cookbook author or cooking television personality. Or you may be familiar with her food and entertainment magazine Sweet July (which has recipes for everything from breakfast to drinks to dinner that we swoon over; it's published by our parent corporation, Dotdash Meredith). Not to mention, she's a mother of three and married to an NBA superstar. As if Curry didn't have enough on her schedule, she has partnered with MyFitnessPal to launch the 14-Day "Jumpstart Your Health" Challenge, which is focused on helping members keep up with their hydration, nutrition and physical activity goals in the new year.
sixtyandme.com
I Resolve to be Less Serious
Considering the serious issues most of us have dealt with over the last couple of years, I need to take a deep breath and find something a little lighthearted as I move into January. I am planning to begin the New Year, 2023, with a couple not so serious resolutions.
I’m a decluttering expert, here’s how to get your home ready for 2023
A PROFESSIONAL organiser has urged people to save money and boost their mood by tidying up their lives in the New Year. Elaine McKinlay, 60, has been sorting clients’ homes for over 17 years and knows how big an impact some simple decluttering can have. The lifestyle management consultant,...
The Best Alternatives For A Kitchen Island
If you'd like the functionality of a kitchen island but don't have the space or budget for one, there are a few creative alternatives you could opt for instead.
gardeningknowhow.com
2023 Garden Resolutions
While I’m traditionally not very good at setting and keeping New Year’s Resolutions, I’m always excited to set goals for my garden. For 2023 I have some ideas, which have evolved into my end-of-year garden resolutions. Tackle the Big Projects. Every spring I tackle one area of...
EatingWell
ThePrep: A Week of Our Top 2022 Recipes
Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. I can't believe another year has flown by! It's definitely true when people say time speeds up as we get older. I'm excited to welcome in the new year, but before I do so, I'm looking back on all the deliciousness 2022 delivered. From skillet pastas to single-sheet-pan dinners, this week's menu features some of the most-loved recipes from the past year.
13 Lesser-Known Places to Donate After Decluttering
Brittney is Apartment Therapy's Assistant Lifestyle Editor and an avid tweeter with a passion for carbs and lipstick. She believes in mermaids and owns way too many throw pillows. Trisha Sprouse. Decluttering your home is just plain good for the soul. For starters, getting rid of any superfluous items tends...
psychologytoday.com
Happiness Habits for Children
Creating habits can help us move toward any goal, whether it’s building muscles at the gym or learning how to calm and center. The power of habit is immeasurable. In her book Better Than Before, Gretchen Rubin shares how habits change our lives little by little, especially when we schedule those habits.
tatertotsandjello.com
January Declutter Challenge 2023!
Tatertots & Jello is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. January Declutter Challenge 2023. Start the new year off by cleaning and decluttering your whole house...
psychologytoday.com
Is It Time to Change Who You Think You Are?
When we are young we create a picture in our minds of who we are. Our picture of ourselves can become a self-fulling prophecy. Take time to reflect on your picture of yourself. Is it out of date?. Find what you really value and live accordingly. I had a personal...
America's Doctors Offer Up Healthy Resolutions for 2023
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's that time of year again, when people gather up their best intentions for living a healthier life and make New Year's resolutions. Luckily, the American Medical Association (AMA) has some suggestions on which pledges pack the most punch. Start by being more...
Woman praised for simple trick to clean cloudy glasses
People are flooding to social media, divided over a TikToker's hack to get your drinking glasses sparkly clean. You'd think there'd be nothing worse than the tidy-up after a messy New Year's Eve when you can barely see and are running on fewer than five hours sleep. Prepare to definitely...
geeksaroundglobe.com
What is the best and healthiest meal delivery?
From our friends at Blue Apron and HelloFresh, we’ve heard your questions about the best and healthiest meal delivery services. The rise of meal subscription services has changed the way Americans eat. Customers now have access to new types of meals, such as gourmet pizzas or sushi bowls, which are hard to find at normal grocers. These services make it easier than ever to try new foods without worrying about how much time it takes to prepare them or what ingredients you will need. They also provide a great budget-friendly option for families that are looking for more variety in their eating habits.
Make a Magical Manifestation Box for the New Year
If you like shiny things in little boxes, you might be a witch.
A Healthy Lifestyle for 2023
23 Ways to Get Healthy in 2023Photo byAmanda Jane Snyder. Whether you're setting resolutions or not in 2023, here are some simple steps you can take that don't require too much time or effort.
gardenerspath.com
Tips for Growing Christmas Cactus Outdoors
Native to moist and shady tropical and subtropical forests, these frost-tender perennials of the Schlumbergera genus thrive in partial sun or shady gardens with moderate summer temperatures and mild winters. However, as the plants are hardy only in USDA Zones 10 to 12, year-round outdoor cultivation is limited to frost-free...
momcollective.com
Dreading the Darkness After the Holiday Lights Come Down
We all get caught up in the holidays. We try so hard each year to make them perfect. We decorate the house inside and out, cook, bake, and picture take! Somewhere halfway through the month, it may seem like a burden. All that time feels wasted shopping, fighting crowds at the mall, standing for endless hours on the Santa line. But what happens after the holiday?
ktalnews.com
Best calcium supplement
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Taking calcium for strong bones may be a no-brainer but not all calcium supplements are of equal value. Plus, your age is a factor in how much calcium you should take. Some supplements may also include added vitamins, such as vitamin D or magnesium, to improve absorption.
