ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

Nominations open for WVDEP Teacher of the Year

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has announced that nominations are now open for the DEP’s Environmental Teacher of the Year. The deadline to apply is February 14, 2023. Winners will be chosen on the elementary, middle, and high school levels, with each...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
aarp.org

AARP Priorities for West Virginia's 2023 Legislative Session Include Caregiving, Financial Security

West Virginia’s 2023 state legislative session starts in January, and AARP West Virginia will be advocating for Mountain Staters 50 and up. Issues on the table include caregiving, long-term care, home- and community-based services and financial security for older adults. During the two-month session, AARP West Virginia’s Capitol Advocacy Team—a group of nearly 30 volunteers—will work with AARP staff to advance these priorities.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia on list of worst states to live in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
IDAHO STATE
wchstv.com

COVID hospitalizations in W.Va., active virus cases decline in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — COVID-19 hospitalizations declined and active virus cases in West Virginia fell by about 100 over the long holiday weekend. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations at 327 on Tuesday – 17 fewer than the agency has reported in a news release last week. Of those, 45 were in intensive care and 16 were on a ventilator.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

Baby Dog begins the New Year hunting with Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice certainly has a faithful companion. Not only does his bulldog, Baby Dog, accompany the governor at many public appearances, she is now his hunting partner. Justice posted a photo on Twitter Monday showing the plucky bulldog on a successful grouse...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV government affairs and public relations firm Access Strategies sees official launch

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Monday saw the launch of Access Strategies, West Virginia’s newest full-service public relations and government affairs firm. Access Strategies specializes in federal, state, and local government affairs, association management, political communication, grassroots campaigns, and government procurement. “Our team is uniquely positioned to help each...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

WVPB News Staff Picks Favorite Stories From 2022

Over the course of a year, reporters file hundreds of news stories. But a few tend to stick out and become favorites — for any number of reasons. The WVPB News Department picked their best stories. The following are in no particular order:. Randy Yohe. This story was a...
IOWA STATE
WTAP

WVU Extension has their free seed program up and running

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Extension Office has started up their seed program for the new growing year. The Grow This program sends out seeds to West Virginia residents who are interested in growing a garden. It started back in 2018 and has grown over the years, especially during...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Pleasants Power purchase under consideration in PSC order

CHARLESTON — An order from the West Virginia Public Service Commission last week approving rate increases for two power companies also included a provision for those companies to evaluate the possible purchase of the Pleasants Power plant. In an order issued Friday, the PSC approved a $91.9 million increase...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Davidson Arrested in West Virginia

Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 1-2-23

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — MetroNews This Morning is a weekday podcast that features news from across the state of West Virginia. Carrie Hodousek is at the anchor desk and Kyle Wiggs has sports. MetroNews Talkline Hos Hoppy Kercheval returns with his commentary on Tuesday. Listen to MetroNews This Morning for...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

WDTV’s Top Stories of 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last 365 days have brought countless stories to north central West Virginia. Some have been happy, others sad. Some have brought major change to our state and others simply warmed your heart. Here are WDTV’s top stories of 2022. You can tune in Saturday to watch the WDTV Year in Review Special hosted by Ian Roth and Kaley Fedko.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy