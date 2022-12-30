Read full article on original website
Nominations open for WVDEP Teacher of the Year
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has announced that nominations are now open for the DEP’s Environmental Teacher of the Year. The deadline to apply is February 14, 2023. Winners will be chosen on the elementary, middle, and high school levels, with each...
woay.com
Medic Bags to be distributed in Nicholas and Greenbrier counties today through Governor Justice’s EMS WV Initiative
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – As part of Governor Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, organizers will be distributing medic bags to first responders in Nicholas and Greenbrier County this afternoon. One distribution site will be at Nicholas County’s New River Community and Technical College campus...
aarp.org
AARP Priorities for West Virginia's 2023 Legislative Session Include Caregiving, Financial Security
West Virginia’s 2023 state legislative session starts in January, and AARP West Virginia will be advocating for Mountain Staters 50 and up. Issues on the table include caregiving, long-term care, home- and community-based services and financial security for older adults. During the two-month session, AARP West Virginia’s Capitol Advocacy Team—a group of nearly 30 volunteers—will work with AARP staff to advance these priorities.
West Virginia leaders applaud new business successes of 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Perhaps the biggest story of 2022 in West Virginia was the economic development boom, and state leaders hope it will continue this new year. 2022 began with the announcement that Nucor Steel would build a plant near the Ohio River in Mason County. Then, GreenPower Motor Company opened an operation to […]
West Virginia on list of worst states to live in
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
wchstv.com
Possible W.Va. economic impact uncertain as northern long-eared bats join endangered list
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The northern long-eared bat will soon be reclassified as an endangered species, a designation that a state wildlife official said could potentially affect coal and gas companies in West Virginia while the effect on private landowners remains to be seen. On Jan. 30, northern...
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
wchstv.com
COVID hospitalizations in W.Va., active virus cases decline in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — COVID-19 hospitalizations declined and active virus cases in West Virginia fell by about 100 over the long holiday weekend. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations at 327 on Tuesday – 17 fewer than the agency has reported in a news release last week. Of those, 45 were in intensive care and 16 were on a ventilator.
WTRF
Baby Dog begins the New Year hunting with Gov. Justice
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice certainly has a faithful companion. Not only does his bulldog, Baby Dog, accompany the governor at many public appearances, she is now his hunting partner. Justice posted a photo on Twitter Monday showing the plucky bulldog on a successful grouse...
WV government affairs and public relations firm Access Strategies sees official launch
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Monday saw the launch of Access Strategies, West Virginia’s newest full-service public relations and government affairs firm. Access Strategies specializes in federal, state, and local government affairs, association management, political communication, grassroots campaigns, and government procurement. “Our team is uniquely positioned to help each...
wvpublic.org
WVPB News Staff Picks Favorite Stories From 2022
Over the course of a year, reporters file hundreds of news stories. But a few tend to stick out and become favorites — for any number of reasons. The WVPB News Department picked their best stories. The following are in no particular order:. Randy Yohe. This story was a...
wchstv.com
W.Va. Senate leaders recommend DHHR consider policy options to revamp agency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Senate leaders have laid out multiple options for the interim secretary for the state Department of Health and Human Resources to consider for child welfare improvements as the state agency is in the middle of a major makeover. In a seven-page letter Monday...
WTAP
WVU Extension has their free seed program up and running
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Extension Office has started up their seed program for the new growing year. The Grow This program sends out seeds to West Virginia residents who are interested in growing a garden. It started back in 2018 and has grown over the years, especially during...
West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West...
“Affordable Weekend Beach Getaways In West Virginia”- 4 Breathtaking Places To Look For
West Virginia may not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of beach getaways, but it actually has several affordable options for a relaxing weekend by the water. Here are a few to consider:
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pleasants Power purchase under consideration in PSC order
CHARLESTON — An order from the West Virginia Public Service Commission last week approving rate increases for two power companies also included a provision for those companies to evaluate the possible purchase of the Pleasants Power plant. In an order issued Friday, the PSC approved a $91.9 million increase...
WHIZ
Davidson Arrested in West Virginia
Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
WTRF
Remembering the Sago Mine disaster that killed 12 West Virginians
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On January 2, 2006, rumors of a “miracle” quickly turned to tragedy when 12 coal miners were confirmed dead 40 hours after an explosion in Sago, Upshur County. One person who was trapped, Randal McCloy Jr., barely survived as he watched his 12...
Metro News
MetroNews This Morning 1-2-23
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — MetroNews This Morning is a weekday podcast that features news from across the state of West Virginia. Carrie Hodousek is at the anchor desk and Kyle Wiggs has sports. MetroNews Talkline Hos Hoppy Kercheval returns with his commentary on Tuesday. Listen to MetroNews This Morning for...
WDTV
WDTV’s Top Stories of 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last 365 days have brought countless stories to north central West Virginia. Some have been happy, others sad. Some have brought major change to our state and others simply warmed your heart. Here are WDTV’s top stories of 2022. You can tune in Saturday to watch the WDTV Year in Review Special hosted by Ian Roth and Kaley Fedko.
