Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
All 47 Prosecution Exhibits in Tory Lanez Case of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion Surface Online
Last week, Tory Lanez’ jail call with Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Harris which ended up being a key piece of evidence in his recent shooting conviction, surfaced online. The Canadian rapper-singer was found guilty of all three charges against him: assault with a firearm causing great...
hiphop-n-more.com
Uncle Murda Releases ‘Rap Up 2022’: Listen
It’s that time of the year again. Uncle Murda has been quite successful with his annual “Rap Up” series where he recaps all the news worthy instances and happenings in Hip Hip and beyond of the year. He is back tonight on first day of the year with his new song ‘Rap Up 2022’ produced by Great John Music.
hiphop-n-more.com
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Confirm Romantic Relationship
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have confirmed they are dating. The couple had sparked rumors that they are an item when they were spotted partying together in September around Angela Simmons’ 35th birthday. It was a full circle moment as Gotti first took his chance when he name dropped Angela on his 2016 single ‘Down in The DM‘.
hiphop-n-more.com
Summer Walker Announces Birth of Twins
Summer Walker has announced that she has welcomed twins. In a now deleted Instagram post, the R&B singer detailed her journey through the home birth which lasted for about 7 hours. Her ex Larry, family members, and “spirit guides” were by her side through the process, she revealed.
hiphop-n-more.com
Future Releases Video For ‘BACK TO THE BASICS’ — Watch
Future put out I NEVER LIKED YOU last year and despite rumours that we’d be getting a sister project called I LOVE YOU, it ended up being the only project he dropped. He stays pretty consistent, so it’s likely we can expect something from him this year. Today,...
hiphop-n-more.com
Tony Yayo & Lloyd Banks Reunite on New Song ‘Rocket Chamber’: Listen
Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks have reunited on a brand new song called ‘Rocket Chamber’. The two G-Unit rappers, who also tour as a duo in some international markets, have been teasing a new collaboration for quite some time. Today, the two have finally delivered their track which has a grimey sound like expected.
hiphop-n-more.com
Meek Mill Says He Will Release a New Album Every Quarter This Year
Meek Mill has been cooking for sure. The Philly rapper ended 2022 with his FLAMERZ 5 mixtape where he rapped over songs like DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’, Kodak Black’s ‘Super Gremlin’ and Future’s ‘MASSAGING ME’ among others. Naturally, it’s only available on YouTube and not other streaming services.
Comments / 0