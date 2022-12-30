Children’s health services are facing their busiest winter ever, with unprecedented A&E waits and hospital beds across the country full, the most senior children’s doctor in the NHS has warned.In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Dr Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), said some children were waiting up to 10 hours to be seen by an emergency care doctor.She said: “That is something that in the children’s services is quite remarkable. I don’t remember ever having heard about children having to wait that long to be seen in an emergency department...

11 DAYS AGO