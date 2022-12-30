Read full article on original website
Hospitals to turn A&E patients away after declaring critical incident
NHS leaders in the West Midlands have admitted patients are coming to harm as “extreme pressure” pushes A&Es to turn patients away regardless of if they are accepted elsewhere, The Independent has learned.Emergency departments in Worcestershire and Redditch health system have declared a critical incident and warned of delays in off-loading patients from ambulances to A&E.Hospitals in the region may be forced to put ITU patients in corridors if pressures on A&Es and ambulances aren’t mitigated, according to an email seen by The Independent.It comes as hospitals and ambulance services across the country have declared critical incidents with unprecedented...
BBC
Staffordshire hospitals declare critical incident amid pressures
A critical incident has been declared by an NHS trust running Staffordshire hospitals amid "extremely high demand" for all services. It said Royal Stoke University Hospital and Stafford's County Hospital had been under severe pressure at Christmas and this was likely to continue into the New Year bank holiday period.
BBC
Critical incidents ongoing at Nottingham and Nottinghamshire hospitals
City and county hospitals in Nottinghamshire are on day six of a critical incident. The county's NHS trusts made the move on 29 December due to a "large number of very poorly people" being admitted to A&E with respiratory conditions. The trusts - Nottingham University Hospitals and Sherwood Forest Hospitals...
Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
BBC
Forceps left in patient following Alexandra Hospital operation
Metal forceps were left inside a patient in a so-called never event at a Worcestershire hospital. The error occurred during a complex seven-hour abdominal operation at Alexandra Hospital on 23 November. The patient spent the night in intensive care at the site in Redditch when the six-inch (15 cm) object...
BBC
No ambulance to meet helicopter patient at hospital
A patient was airlifted to Glasgow Airport as no ambulances were available for a 300 yard transfer from the helipad at an East Ayrshire hospital. The individual, who was picked up by an air ambulance on Arran, was then driven 26 miles from the airport back to Crosshouse Hospital, near Kilmarnock.
NHS warns of rise in children admitted to hospital for ingesting toy parts
Leading NHS doctors have issued a warning to parents ahead of Christmas following an increase in the number of children admitted to hospital having swallowed small objects from toys.Surgeons have had to perform life-saving operations to remove button batteries, magnetic balls and Christmas cracker toys in previous years, doctors said.The number of young people taken to hospital after ingesting small objects has doubled over the last 10 years to 228, according to the latest data, some of whom have suffered devastating consequences.Doctors are particularly concerned about “small button batteries” that they say make up part of several “high-profile Christmas gifts”...
Body of baby found at recycling centre was likely in household bin – police
The body of a newborn boy found at a recycling centre is likely to have been collected from a household bin, detectives said.Cambridgeshire Police said that the infant, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the site in Ely Road, Waterbeach on November 29.The force said inquiries with recycling centre staff suggest it is “likely” that the baby came from recycling collected from household blue bins in Peterborough and its surrounding villages, March, Whittlesey, Melbourn or streets off Mill Road in Cambridge.A post-mortem examination carried out on December 5 returned inconclusive results about how Gabriel died.It is important to...
Woman and 17-year-old girl found dead at home in Hampshire
A woman and a 17-year-old girl have been found dead at a property in Hampshire. Hampshire Police said the two bodies were found in Shorefield Road, Downton, near to Milford-on-Sea, on 29 December.The force said the deaths of the teenager and 42-year-old woman are being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.No further details have yet been released about their deaths and police say a file has been prepared for the coroner.A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday 29 December to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman...
‘Extraordinary pressure’: Top NHS children’s doctor warns of unprecedented 10-hour A&E waits
Children’s health services are facing their busiest winter ever, with unprecedented A&E waits and hospital beds across the country full, the most senior children’s doctor in the NHS has warned.In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Dr Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), said some children were waiting up to 10 hours to be seen by an emergency care doctor.She said: “That is something that in the children’s services is quite remarkable. I don’t remember ever having heard about children having to wait that long to be seen in an emergency department...
Woman in Wales admits manslaughter by letting daughter become obese
Father denies causing death of Kaylea Titford, 16, and will be tried in Mold crown court
Ambulance staff reportedly urged to conserve oxygen amid ‘twindemic’
Ambulance staff in parts of England are reportedly being urged to conserve oxygen supplies due to a surge in demand for the small cylinders used in ambulances and A&E departments amid a “twindemic” of flu and Covid. South East Coast ambulance service foundation trust warned staff of a...
BBC
Driver arrested after car travels 50 miles with no tyre
A driver has been arrested after a car was stopped after driving 50 miles (80km) with a tyre missing. Thames Valley Police said Warwickshire Police had alerted it about a BMW with no rear driver-side tyre. The car was stopped on Monday evening on the M40 close to junction nine,...
BBC
Man escapes court after being sentenced to jail
A man leapt from the dock and escaped from a court seconds after being handed a jail term for assault. Nicholas Bunclark, 30, fled from Liverpool Crown Court after a failed chase by security staff. He had been found guilty of assaulting Connor Wilson at a hostel where they were...
Police are called in to investigate death of boy, four, at Center Parcs resort swimming pool
The child was pulled from a pool at the leisure complex in Longleat, Wiltshire, at around 11am on Christmas Eve, with emergency services including the air ambulance scrambled.
BBC
Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan
A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
Body is found in lake at Bluewater shopping centre in hunt for 'vulnerable' missing mother
Police searching for missing Taiwo Balogun, 53, from southeast London, say they have found a woman's body in a lake near Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent.
BBC
NHS pressure: Avoid A&E call as hospitals in Wales struggle
Wales' largest health board has declared a "critical incident" as it faces "unprecedented demand". The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board covering north Wales said patients face long waits for emergency care due to flu and Covid cases. Routine appointments have been postponed at hospitals in north Wales on Tuesday in...
Hospitals in England taking care of record number of patients
More people could be spending the time between Christmas and new year in hospital in parts of England this year than at any time in the past decade, as NHS trusts struggle to find social care places for patients medically fit for discharge. The latest figures for December to date...
BBC
Flu rise warning from NHS in England
There were more than 3,700 patients a day in hospital with flu last week - up from 520 a day the month before, the latest data from NHS England shows. Of these, 267 people needed specialised care in critical care beds last week. NHS England warns pressures on the health...
