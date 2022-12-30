Area high school basketball roundup: Dakota Valley boys run through Chamberlain; Wayne tourney continues

Read full article on original website
Sioux City Musketeers defeated by Omaha Lancers, prepare for back-to-back games with Waterloo Blackhawks
SIOUX CITY — In front of a packed house at the Tyson Events Center New Year’s Eve, the Sioux City Musketeers fell to the Omaha Lancers by a final score of 7-5. It was the Musketeers who struck early and often in this one. Just 44 seconds in Garrett Brown got the crowd on its feet with his second of the season. Moments later Ryan Conmy netted his 14th of the season to make it 2-0 Sioux City on the power play at the 1:07 mark. And Ben Poitras at the 1:46 mark made it 3-0 Musketeers as he punched one home.
Ice, snow blast coming to Sioux City Tuesday morning
SIOUX CITY -- A blast of freezing rain and snow is expected to strike the Sioux City area Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is forecasting a quarter-inch of ice accumulation in Sioux City during the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. Sidewalks in the area were becoming slick...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Audrey Huffman
Audrey Huffman of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Thursday with family. Cards may be sent to 2317 So. Clinton St., Sioux City, IA 51106. Audrey was born on Jan. 5, 1933. She married Keith Huffman on March 29, 1953, in Hutchinson, Kan. Her children are Brad of Hampton, Iowa; and Alisa of Dakota City. Audrey has five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
MINI: Fall can kill when going down stairs
THE MINI: Falls can kill when going down stairs. Do it backwards. If you fall forward, only about 2' or 3' handrails is a big help. -- Don Kessler, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
Sioux City's first born for 2023 are twin boys
SIOUX CITY — A pair of twin boys are Sioux City's first of 2023. Alyssa Bertrand, a registered nurse at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's, told The Journal that the first baby, at 3 pounds 12 ounces, was born at 8:54 a.m. New Year's Day. The second, at 4 pounds 2 ounces, was born at 9:32 a.m. As of this writing a name had not been chosen for the babies; the first has been deemed Baby A and the second Baby B.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Overcast. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Ponca State Park to host 'Birds N Breakfast' getaway
PONCA, Neb. — Next month, bird lovers and romantics at heart will have an outdoorsy event option to choose for the weekends around Valentine's Day. Ponca State Park officials announced this week that there's a special Valentine's holiday getaway which includes a discount on lodging, complimentary wine or cider, breakfast in the Resource and Education Center and bird tours and counts.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Dona Hamilton, 28, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Dec. 22, two years prison suspended, two years probation. Lucas Wayne Larson, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge James Daane.
What else made the Sioux City Journal headlines in 2022?
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The top stories of 2022 don't end at 10. Other news that made headlines during the year: Paul Gausman ends his tenure as superintendent of the Sioux City Community Schools; the Sioux City Musketeers win the Clark Cup; the number of shootings in Siouxland increase; the Sioux City Explorers threaten to leave if stadium repairs aren't made; the Jan. 6 insurrection has ties to Siouxland and the Sioux City School Board appoints an acting superintendent.
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
Sioux City having one-day delay in garbage and recycling collection
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City residents are going to have to wait an extra day. With the blast of winter weather rocking Siouxland, Sioux City officials announced there is a one-day delay in effect for garbage and recycling collection. The collections intended for Tuesday will now happen on Wednesday...
Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer hospitalized after afternoon "incident" on I-29
SIOUX CITY — An official with the Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed on Tuesday that a worker with the organization's Motor Vehicle Enforcement office had to be taken to the hospital following an "incident" on I-29. Andrea Henry, a director of strategic communications for Iowa DOT, said the incident happened in the afternoon but didn't specify as to where along the interstate nor could Henry say how many vehicles and people were involved.
Coffee and Purrs cat cafe opens
Megan Thompson, owner of Coffee and Purrs cat cafe in downtown Sioux City, talks about her new business and the more than one-year effort it took to get it opened. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for January 3
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
Screech owl named Lucia is Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's newest ambassador
SIOUX CITY — Lucia, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's newest ambassador, is covered with feathers, has sharp talons and can cause quite a ruckus if she wanted to. But does a screech owl really, you know, let out a screech?. "A screech owl only screeches when it is agitated,"...
LETTER: When will Sioux City leaders address homelessness?
When I was a child I grew up on 16th and Court streets. In those days kids ruled the neighborhoods, nobody tried to hurt or bother us... and homelessness was not a common sight. Last summer I thought we had hit our low when I spied not one but three...
From the Archives: Thousands celebrate dawn of 1923
Goodbye to the Old Year: The coming of the new year was celebrated at various establishments, including the Y.M.C.A. auditorium, Beethoven Club at the Odd Fellow’s Hall, and churches in the area. Celebrations will continue this evening. January Term of Court: Yesterday was the last day for filing new...
LETTER: Illegal fireworks can trigger veterans with PTSD
‘Tis the season to be jolly, but not for everyone. When I asked a friend of mine how his Christmas was, he answered, “Someone decided to light around 50 fireworks in my neighborhood tonight (these trigger my PTSD big time).” My dear friend is a veteran who fought in combat. I cannot imagine how terrifying that must have been for him, and certainly not a way to spend the Christmas holiday.
