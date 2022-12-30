Area high school basketball roundup: Dakota Valley boys run through Chamberlain; Wayne tourney continues

SIOUX CITY — In front of a packed house at the Tyson Events Center New Year’s Eve, the Sioux City Musketeers fell to the Omaha Lancers by a final score of 7-5. It was the Musketeers who struck early and often in this one. Just 44 seconds in Garrett Brown got the crowd on its feet with his second of the season. Moments later Ryan Conmy netted his 14th of the season to make it 2-0 Sioux City on the power play at the 1:07 mark. And Ben Poitras at the 1:46 mark made it 3-0 Musketeers as he punched one home.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO