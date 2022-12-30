Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
theScore
Key takeaways and analysis from Week 17 in the NFL
Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. Some of you were certainly getting excited about a playoff year without Tom Brady. It was close! You didn't actually believe it would happen, though, did you?. The Bucs haven't been fun to...
theScore
Colts' Saturday: Thibodeaux celebrating next to injured Foles was 'trash'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday feels New York Giants pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux showed a lack of respect by celebrating a sack next to Nick Foles, who laid on the ground injured. "Tasteless from a celebration standpoint. Trash," Saturday said Monday, according to Gregg Doyel of Indy Star Sports.
theScore
Buccaneers win NFC South as Evans dominates Panthers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed back to the playoffs, confident they’re still capable of making this a special season. Brady threw for 432 yards and three long touchdowns to Mike Evans, and Bucs (8-8) erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit for the second week in a row to clinch their second straight NFC South championship with a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
theScore
Report: Jets don't plan to shop Wilson
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas doesn't plan to explore trading quarterback Zach Wilson in the 2023 offseason, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilson's difficult second season has included multiple demotions. He was benched for Mike White in Week 12 after a string of inconsistent performances. He returned to the starting lineup when White was sidelined with a rib injury but was benched once again for Chris Streveler at halftime of a Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After White was cleared to return, Wilson was named the third-string quarterback in Week 17.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
theScore
Report: Giants want to retain Barkley, Jones
The New York Giants consider running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones as part of their long-term future, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. New York plans to try working out a contract with the two impending free agents this offseason, Rapoport adds. The star running back and quarterback found...
theScore
Report: Broncos reach out to Harbaugh about coaching vacancy
The Denver Broncos have contacted Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh about their coaching vacancy, a source told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday amid a disastrous rookie campaign in which the team expected to be a playoff contender. Meanwhile, the...
theScore
Titans' Dobbs named starting QB for win-and-in game vs. Jaguars
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel named Josh Dobbs the team's starting quarterback for their win-and-in matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt. Dobbs will get the start over rookie Malik Willis. The 27-year-old passer made his first career start last week against the...
theScore
Bills-Bengals won't resume this week, no changes to Week 18 schedule
Monday night's postponed matchup between Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals won't resume this week, the NFL announced Tuesday. The league said that it hasn't made a decision about potentially rescheduling the AFC matchup for a later date. The NFL hasn't made any changes to the Week 18 schedule either. The...
theScore
Report: Raiders expected to explore Carr trade in offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to explore trades involving quarterback Derek Carr this offseason, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday the team would bench Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the club's final two games amid a disappointing 6-9 campaign. Carr threw four touchdowns to six interceptions over the last three games.
theScore
Giants rout Colts, clinch 1st playoff berth since 2016
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more and the New York Giants routed the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 Sunday to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Landon Collins, one of two players from the '16 team, broke the...
theScore
NFL Playoff Picture - Week 17: Postseason seeds, projected draft order
4 Jaguars South 8-8 5 Chargers (x) West 10-6 The top spots of the AFC playoff picture are wide-open, with a highly anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals coming on Monday Night Football. Buffalo entered Week 17 as the No. 1 seed but has lost the spot - at least momentarily - to the Kansas City Chiefs. But Buffalo, which defeated the Chiefs earlier this campaign and owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over K.C., will reclaim the top spot with a win over Cincy.
theScore
Report: Hurts to be available for regular-season finale
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to be able to play in Week 18 after missing time with a shoulder injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The result of the Eagles' matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday will determine Hurts' level of involvement in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
