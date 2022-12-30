ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notebook: Tennessee handles Alabama in SEC home opener

The Lady Vols (10-6) defeated Alabama (12-3) 89-76 on Sunday in Thompson-Boling Arena. Rickea Jackson led Tennessee offensively, finishing with 22 points on 10-14 shooting. The Lady Vols started fast on Sunday and ran away with the win. “We needed to score well to get the win,” head coach Kellie...
Lady Vols defeat Alabama 89-76, remain undefeated in SEC play

Alabama is known for its three-point shooting, but Tess Darby stole the show from beyond the arc on Sunday in an 89-76 win for the Lady Vols. Darby had a great day for the Lady Vols. She finished with 16 shooting 4-7 from three. “She’s easy to play with and...
