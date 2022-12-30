A new year is upon us, and that's good news for the Lakers — 2022 was not very kind to them. The Lakers have been pretty bad this year for lack of a better word, and sadly, LeBron James is in the thick of it. James, who is still playing at an elite superstar level, missed the playoffs last season (and was never close to making it), and is en route to missing the playoffs for the first time in back-to-back seasons in his career.

