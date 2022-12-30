ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr Are Engaged

Two years after the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title, team controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss has another reason to celebrate. She and actor Jay Mohr are engaged, a representative for Buss told The Hollywood Reporter. The couple have yet to set a wedding date. More from The Hollywood ReporterKyrie Irving Rejoins Nets, Apologizes for Hurt His Actions CausedWarner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Talks "Weak" Advertising Market, DC Plans and HBO LossesNike Splits With Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Fallout Buss, 61, has previously posted to social media about the relationship, including a tweet from September 2021 on her 60th...
LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video

LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Predicts LA Trades LeBron James in New Year

A new year is upon us, and that's good news for the Lakers — 2022 was not very kind to them. The Lakers have been pretty bad this year for lack of a better word, and sadly, LeBron James is in the thick of it. James, who is still playing at an elite superstar level, missed the playoffs last season (and was never close to making it), and is en route to missing the playoffs for the first time in back-to-back seasons in his career.
