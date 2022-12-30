Read full article on original website
Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers list snubs Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, more
Rolling Stone has ruffled feathers with its updated 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list. The publication started the New Year with an update to its rankings, which began in 2008, honoring the best vocalists in pop music. This time around, the list excludes powerhouses like Celine Dion, Pink, Justin...
New Year's Eve: See how stars rang in 2023, including Andy Cohen's drink-free special, Cher's ring
The time has come to bid adieu to 2022. Celebrity controversies consumed social media, with the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, that infamous Oscars slap, Queen Elizabeth's death, and many more pop culture moments to count. Now it's time to reflect on the year behind us and look...
TLC's Chilli and 'Boy Meets World' alum Matthew Lawrence are dating: 'She is glowing'
Sorry, '90s kids! TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and "Boy Meets World" alum Matthew Lawrence are off the market. The pair went Instagram official as a couple on New Year's Eve, sharing a video dancing to "Take on Me" in matching onesies. "This makes me very happy!! ❤️❤️," Lawrence's former "Boy...
Earth, Wind & Fire's Fred White dies at 67: 'Drumming with the angels!'
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died, the band and his brother Verdine announced Sunday. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer musician, born in Chicago as Frederick Eugene Adams, was 67. Adams joined brother Verdine White and half-brother Maurice White in Earth, Wind & Fire as a...
'Avatar: The Way of Water' dominates the box office for third straight week
NEW YORK — "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the box office king for a third straight week, and shows no sign of slowing down. James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to the first "Avatar" film brought in an estimated $63 million over the holiday weekend, roughly the same as the previous week, and now has made more than $400 million domestically and more than $1.3 billion globally. "The Way of Water" is already the 15th highest global release ever, just behind the first "Black Panther."
Prince Harry wants his family back but says they've shown 'no willingness to reconcile'
LONDON — Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution,” during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir. The interview with Britain’s ITV channel is due to be released Sunday....
