NEW YORK — "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the box office king for a third straight week, and shows no sign of slowing down. James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to the first "Avatar" film brought in an estimated $63 million over the holiday weekend, roughly the same as the previous week, and now has made more than $400 million domestically and more than $1.3 billion globally. "The Way of Water" is already the 15th highest global release ever, just behind the first "Black Panther."

2 DAYS AGO