ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Earth, Wind & Fire's Fred White dies at 67: 'Drumming with the angels!'

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died, the band and his brother Verdine announced Sunday. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer musician, born in Chicago as Frederick Eugene Adams, was 67. Adams joined brother Verdine White and half-brother Maurice White in Earth, Wind & Fire as a...
Marconews.com

'Avatar: The Way of Water' dominates the box office for third straight week

NEW YORK — "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the box office king for a third straight week, and shows no sign of slowing down. James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to the first "Avatar" film brought in an estimated $63 million over the holiday weekend, roughly the same as the previous week, and now has made more than $400 million domestically and more than $1.3 billion globally. "The Way of Water" is already the 15th highest global release ever, just behind the first "Black Panther."

Comments / 0

Community Policy