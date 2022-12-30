ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

mageenews.com

MS Fairgrounds Events

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Saturday – 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tickets can be...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: New Year’s black-eyed peas

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – You probably ate that last set of New Year’s traditions for lunch on Sunday or Monday. But black-eyed peas and greens has been a tradition for so long that there’s traditions growing up around those traditions. The reason for eating black-eyed peas and some type of greens for New Year’s […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Tax Cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi Workers

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. In 2022 Mississippi made significant tax cuts, reducing the state income tax from around 7 percent to a flat 4 percent. These tax cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi workers and help make our state more prosperous.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

3 Things To Know for Tuesday, January 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Chuck Stinson, a Tennessee native who covered sports in Mississippi for...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Longtime sports reporter Chuck Stinson dies at 60

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chuck Stinson, a Tennessee native who covered sports in Mississippi for three decades, died Monday after an extended illness. Chuck was 33 when he joined WLBT in the summer of 1995, after serving as sports director at WABG in Greenwood. For the next 14 years, he covered every major sports story in Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi residents can carry their driver’s licenses on their phones with Mississippi Mobile ID

Mississippi residents can now carry their state-issued ID on their phones. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has partnered with IDEMIA, the world-leading biometric and identity solutions provider, to introduce Mississippi Mobile ID to residents. Mississippi Mobile ID is a digital version of a physical driver’s license that will allow...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Vicksburg veteran, lawyer announces 2024 run to be next U.S. senator from Mississippi

Ty Pinkins, veteran, lawyer, author and Vicksburg resident, announced his candidacy for United States Senate in the 2024 Democratic Primary Tuesday morning. Although the qualifying period for the 2024 election doesn’t begin until next year, Pinkins said Tuesday he chose to announce his candidacy early and get a head start on campaigning. A campaign event in the Vicksburg area will be announced this month, he added.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: New work week brings new severe threat

Spring weather lovers have had an incredible couple of days. Unfortunately for them, there’s another type of spring-like weather on the way. The entire state will be under the threat of severe thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes beginning this afternoon and lasting through Tuesday afternoon. The good news is this threat comes in at lower levels, so it’s not expected to be as widespread or as strong as rounds of storms recently. The worst weather from this front is expected to be just west of us.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi sees spike in COVID-19 cases during holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases spiked in Mississippi over the holidays leading into the new year. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. With family and friends gathering recently, there is a possibility of you passing a respiratory virus. “Every single […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi legislators could debate tax cuts again in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators return to the Capitol on Tuesday, and their three-month session could be dominated by debates over taxes. This is the final year of a four-year term. Most members of the Republican-controlled House and Senate are expected to seek reelection, but the Republican speaker of the House, Philip Gunn, announced […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
qcnews.com

Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In Mississippi, where elected officials have a long history of praising self-sufficiency and condemning federal antipoverty programs, a welfare scandal has exposed how millions of dollars were diverted to the rich and powerful — including pro athletes — instead of helping some of the neediest people in the nation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Taxes — yes — But what other issues are on the Mississippi Legislature agenda?

Mississippi legislators return to the Capitol on Tuesday, and their three-month session could be dominated by debates over taxes. This is the final year of a four-year term. Most members of the Republican-controlled House and Senate are expected to seek reelection, but the Republican speaker of the House, Philip Gunn, announced months ago that this will be his final year in office.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

How to protect plants during winter

January and February often bring harsh winter temperatures to us in Mississippi. Sometimes cold snaps even come in March and early April! One sudden drop in the temperature can unfortunately damage many of your tender landscape plants. Make sure the freezing temperatures do not harm your plants by taking a few preventative measures:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Holiday traffic in Mississippi with MHP Trooper Cal Robertson

Some say while sales are great, they are struggling to keep up with the demand. Local business owners are working to help make your transition to a healthier lifestyle easier. Another Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect along the coast tonight, so be careful if you have to drive! A few showers are possible, too. We’re going to stay warm and muggy this evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Showers and storms are likely on Tuesday, and there is a risk for some strong to severe storms. There’s the potential for some storms to produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, a few tornadoes, and hail.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.

The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO

