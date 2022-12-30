ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Photos: Young members of Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs keep culture strong during New Year's Day second-line

Young members of the Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs second-line on New Year’s Day Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New Orleans. The second-line, lead by the Da Truth Brass Band, wound its way on a three-mile route from Tipitina’s in Uptown to Jackson Avenue in Central City for a celebration to start the new year. Adult members usually form the second-line but this year they wanted to give young members a chance to participate to help keep the second-line culture strong.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Long Beach church members share their prayers for 2023

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the first day of 2023, and many people are grateful for a new year filled with new beginnings. We stopped by St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach where several people spent the first day of 2023 attending Mass. Church member Rodney Sandoz...
LONG BEACH, MS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana

Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Remembering some of those New Orleans lost to violence in 2022

If 2022 was anything, it was violent. As of Thursday, New Orleans had tallied 264 murders in 2022, surpassing the 2021 total and averaging 23 a month. The bloodiest years in recent history were 1993 and 1994, with 395 and 424 murders respectively. After reaching a historic low in 2018, with only 146 killings, murders have ticked up each consecutive year. The current total places New Orleans among the nation's most murderous cities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Radio personality John Osterlind dead at 55

Radio host John Osterlind died last week. The NOPD says managers at his apartment discovered his body Thursday around 2:00pm. “Victim found unresponsive inside location by management of property. EMS arrived and pronounced victim on scene.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies paramedic killed in ambulance collision

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An overnight collision on Interstate 10 near Slidell claimed the life of a paramedic working for Acadian Ambulance. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the decedent as John Mitchell Crow, 36, of Pascagoula. Crow died of multiple blunt trauma. The manner of death is accidental.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy