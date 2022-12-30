Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Photos: Young members of Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs keep culture strong during New Year's Day second-line
Young members of the Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs second-line on New Year’s Day Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New Orleans. The second-line, lead by the Da Truth Brass Band, wound its way on a three-mile route from Tipitina’s in Uptown to Jackson Avenue in Central City for a celebration to start the new year. Adult members usually form the second-line but this year they wanted to give young members a chance to participate to help keep the second-line culture strong.
WLOX
Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
WLOX
Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
WLOX
Long Beach church members share their prayers for 2023
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the first day of 2023, and many people are grateful for a new year filled with new beginnings. We stopped by St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach where several people spent the first day of 2023 attending Mass. Church member Rodney Sandoz...
Touro hospital welcomes the first baby of the new year
Touro has announced the first baby to be born in their hospital in 2023.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
NOLA.com
Remembering some of those New Orleans lost to violence in 2022
If 2022 was anything, it was violent. As of Thursday, New Orleans had tallied 264 murders in 2022, surpassing the 2021 total and averaging 23 a month. The bloodiest years in recent history were 1993 and 1994, with 395 and 424 murders respectively. After reaching a historic low in 2018, with only 146 killings, murders have ticked up each consecutive year. The current total places New Orleans among the nation's most murderous cities.
WWL-TV
Sheba Turk signs off from WWL-TV having left big mark on New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Sheba Turk started near the bottom rung of the WWL newsroom. A part-time writer just out of college, looking to make a mark or pick up skills. There have been hundreds of part timers since I started working at WWL-TV 40 years ago. Heck, I was one of them.
WTOK-TV
Legendary radio host “The Kenman” passes away at the age of 65 after fight with cancer
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Ken Stokes, better known as “The Kenman”, lost his battle with prostate cancer Monday, January 2, 2023. He was 65. Ken was from Biloxi, Mississippi. Ken got his start in Meridian as a radio host for Z95 with Ken Rainey then moved over...
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
Radio personality John Osterlind dead at 55
Radio host John Osterlind died last week. The NOPD says managers at his apartment discovered his body Thursday around 2:00pm. “Victim found unresponsive inside location by management of property. EMS arrived and pronounced victim on scene.”
Woman dies in St. Tammany fire on New Year's Day
The coroner has identified the woman who died in a fire early this morning. “A St. Tammany woman perished in an early-morning fire on New Year’s Day,” Spokesman James Hartman said in a news release. “Stacey Glass, 51, died at the scene.
NOLA.com
Kenner announces new rules for garbage collection in 2023. Here's what's changing.
The city of Kenner has announced new rules for garbage collection this year. Beginning in 2023, Kenner’s drop-off site for residential waste will only be open on weekends, and curbside collection of bulky debris requiring a boom truck will occur only on Wednesdays. The changes come amid an ongoing...
NOLA.com
Two men arrested in Belize shooting death of New Orleans nursing student
Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a LSU nursing student who was inadvertently caught in their crossfire in San Pedro, Belize, the police commissioner said Saturday. The suspects, who are brothers, were to be booked with murder of tourist J'Bria Bowens and possession of guns to...
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
WLOX
Home of Grace clients battling addiction share New Year’s resolutions
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people are starting to write their New Year’s resolutions down as we approach 2023. This includes people battling addiction at the Home of Grace Addiction Treatment Center, who are looking forward to the new year. Zack Hinton is currently a client of Home of...
New Year's Day in New Orleans sees three shootings, one fatal
The first day of the new year in New Orleans saw the same kind of violence that made 2022 the most deadly in more than 25 years. New Orleans Police reported three shootings. The last one happened just minutes before midnight.
NOLA.com
Work on traffic choke point in Covington will soon become more visible
It may not look like it to passersby, but work is indeed underway on a long-awaited remedy to one of St. Tammany Parish’s most notorious traffic choke points: the two-lane bridge on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. A state project valued at about $30 million...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies paramedic killed in ambulance collision
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An overnight collision on Interstate 10 near Slidell claimed the life of a paramedic working for Acadian Ambulance. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the decedent as John Mitchell Crow, 36, of Pascagoula. Crow died of multiple blunt trauma. The manner of death is accidental.
NOLA.com
These nine New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
