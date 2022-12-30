Read full article on original website
Related
sungazette.news
Four basketball teams finish 3-0 in holiday tournaments
The Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars in girls action and the Langley Saxons in girls and boys play each finished 3-0 in holiday high-school basketball tournaments. Madison won the Title IX Holiday Tournament in Upper Marlboro, Md., defeating Duval, 57-13, Anacostia, 57-15, and Parkdale, 42-24. The defending Class 6 public-school...
sungazette.news
Marshall boys finish 2-1 in basketball tourney
The Marshall Statesmen traveled to Wilmington, N.C., to play in the Hoggard Hoops Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament and finished with a 2-1 record. With the wins, the high-school team improved its overall record this season to 9-2, with a 1-0 mark in the Liberty District. In Wilmington, Marshall lost...
sungazette.news
Potomac School girls win another basketball tourney
The Potomac School Panthers girls basketball team closed out a highly successful December by winning the third of three tournament championship on the month. The latest crown came when the Panthers high-school squad won the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School with a 3-0 record. The Panthers (12-1) defeated the Washington-Liberty Generals, 59-40 in the Dec. 30 title game, after starting fast by building a big 14-0 first-quarter lead.
sungazette.news
Community-theater honors to be back for 2023
Consider it another sign of normalcy returning to a live-with-COVID world. The Washington Area Theatre Community Honors, or WATCH Awards, which as the name implies salutes the best in local community theater, will be back with an in-person awards program in 2023 after three years away. “The awards ceremony will...
sungazette.news
Registration being accepted for MLK ‘day of service’
Volunteer Arlington is hosting a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Day of Service” on Monday, Jan. 16. The event will begin with an opening program at 9 a.m. at Washington-Liberty High School, during which the organization will bestow its first “Beloved Community” award. Volunteers will then...
sungazette.news
Rotary Club effort makes winter a little warmer for students
Efforts by the Rotary Club of McLean provided more than 50 coats to students in need at Timber Lane Elementary School. The club hosted a coat drive starting in November. “A call to action was issued to Rotarians, their families and friends for donations of new winter coats for students,” the organization said. “Many students at the school lack enough warm clothing to stay protected throughout winter, and their parents lack sufficient funds to buy one.”
sungazette.news
Historical Society preps programs for first part of year
The Arlington Historical Society has announced its monthly programs for the first third of the new year. Events are held on Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Reinsch Library on the main campus at Marymount University. They also can be watched online. The season begins on Jan. 12 with “The...
sungazette.news
Arlington jobless rate ties for lowest in commonwealth
Arlington’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly in new data, but tied for lowest in the commonwealth. With 149,231 county residents in the civilian workforce and 3,188 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.1 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
sungazette.news
‘Art-to-Go’ initiative extended to 55+ cohort
The Arlington County government’s Youth, Teen and Family Services (YTFS) unit is sharing its popular Art-to-Go Kit with Arlington’s 55+ Travel Group. YTFS has created a special kit for adults containing supplies for two individual projects plus information on how to access an instructional video online. Participants will...
sungazette.news
Bishop lauds life, works of Benedict XVI
Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington issued the following statement Dec. 31 following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at age 95. “I respectfully ask all in the Diocese of Arlington to unite in prayer as we mourn the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. May we give thanks to God for his example and witness and pray for his eternal peace and happiness.”
sungazette.news
Fairfax jobless rate ticks up slightly in new data
Leading a largely consistent trend across Northern Virginia, Fairfax County’s jobless rate ticked up slightly from October to November, according to new data. With 605,600 county residents in the civilian workforce and 15,502 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.5 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
sungazette.news
Forum to look at future of waste-management
A coalition of environmental and energy organizations will host a forum on “Zero Waste: Building a Better Community, Reimagining Our Waste-Management System” on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in an online format. The event will feature an online panel of experts from Arlington, Baltimore and Washington state...
sungazette.news
Repairs get started on I-395 bridge in Arlington
Repairs are underway on the weight-restricted (20 tons) southbound I-395/Route 1 Exit 8C bridge, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said. The project is designed to improve safety and extend the overall life of the bridge, which carries southbound Route 1 over the 395 Express Lanes, the northbound I-395 general purpose lanes and northbound Route 110.
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: No surprises from candidates, no sirree!
Years back, as we in the newsroom were interviewing candidates or did written Q&A sessions with them, one of the questions would always be “tell us some issue where your view is at variance with the prevailing view of your political party.”. The intent in posing the query was...
sungazette.news
Fairfax honors those who support tree canopy
The Fairfax County Tree Commission on Dec. 28 announced recipients of its 2021-22 Friends of Trees Awards. The commission is recognizing 12 county residents and groups as champions of the county’s urban forest and will honor them Jan. 5 at the organization’s online meeting. Since 1999, the Friends...
sungazette.news
Resurrect ‘The Citizen’? Print seems dead to county manager.
In the eyes of Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz, it appears print is dead. And is going to remain so. Despite being pressed to provide more information to county residents through the mail, including resurrection of a six-times-a-year newsletter that has been dormant since 2018, the county manager gave a decidedly noncommital response at a recent public forum.
Comments / 0