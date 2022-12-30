Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington issued the following statement Dec. 31 following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at age 95. “I respectfully ask all in the Diocese of Arlington to unite in prayer as we mourn the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. May we give thanks to God for his example and witness and pray for his eternal peace and happiness.”

