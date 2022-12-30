ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

Why Isn’t Sofia Vergara Judging ‘AGT: All-Stars’?

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars is set to premiere January 2 on NBC, and you’ve probably noticed that judge Sofia Vergara is absent from the panel. The actress, who has appeared on the past three seasons of AGT, didn’t participate in the spin-off. Sofia Vergara Won’t Be a...
talentrecap.com

‘Canada’s Got Talent’ Season 2 Will Premiere in March

Canada’s Got Talent is returning for a second season on Citytv, and the show just announced that it will premiere in March of this year. The new season started filming last year, with the entire judging panel returning. Canada’s Got Talent Season 2 to Premiere in March. The...
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
talentrecap.com

What Are The Odds Your ‘AGT All-Stars’ Fav Wins The Competition?

With a new series like AGT All-Stars on the rise, fans have already begun creating their predictions. With so many notable Got Talent alum taking the stage, it’s hard to remain calm about fan favorite contestants. Here are the odds of your favorite alum winning the new competition. Before...
talentrecap.com

Meet ‘AGT All-Stars’ Beatbox Group Berywam

Viral beatboxing champions Berywam has made their way back to the AGT stage for the chance to be crowned All-Stars champions. The French beatbox crew has wowed the judges and the audience with their synchronized beatboxing performance. They Are French Beatbox Champions. The group, formed in Toulouse, France, has been...
talentrecap.com

Everything To Know About Netflix’s Avatar-Based Dancing Show, ‘Dance Monsters’

Apparently, it’s now possible for dancers perform in front of a live audience while they’re hidden backstage. Dance Monsters is making that happen through fusion of passionate performers and advanced CGI technology. Here’s everything to know about this newest Netflix production. Dance Monsters Features Dancing CGI Avatars.
talentrecap.com

Terry Fator Impersonates Elton John in ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Early Release Clip

Season 2 America’s Got Talent winner Terry Fator is returning for AGT: All-Stars, and the show recently shared an early release video showing his first performance on the spin-off. The ventriloquist brought an Elton John puppet on stage and wowed the judges. Terry Fator Impersonates Elton John on AGT:...
talentrecap.com

‘AGT: All-Stars’ Format Includes Five Golden Buzzers

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars premieres on NBC January 2, and fans have been talking about the show’s format. It sounds like it will be similar to the previous spin-off AGT: The Champions, which aired two seasons in 2019 and 2020. What Is the Format of AGT: All-Stars?. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy