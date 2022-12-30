ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Dense Fog Advisory issued for West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for West Michigan until noon Monday. Drivers are encouraged to use their high beams instead of their low beams, and to slow down on the roads. 2022 in Review: A look back at West Michigan's biggest weather stories. Fog could...
Michiganders hit the gym to achieve New Year's resolutions

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's a new year, which means people might have some resolutions in mind to complete. And for many, one of those resolutions is starting a workout routine. Another story: Tourism boost projected from unexpected visitors. "You have to be consistent because otherwise all that hard work...
Gov. Whitmer to be sworn in for second term on New Year's Day

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to be sworn in for a second term Sunday as Michigan's 49th governor. She will be joined by her partner, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, for the inauguration ceremony scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney...
