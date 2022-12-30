ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Opinion: How the SEC is fairing this bowl season

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The best conference in college football, the SEC, is off to a rough start to bowl season.

So far, the conference has a record of 1-3 with the only win coming by way of Arkansas beating Kansas in triple overtime. The three losses were all double-digit losses as Florida got destroyed by Oregon State 30-3, Missouri lost to Wake Forest 27-17, and Ole Miss lost to Texas Tech 42-25.

Therefore, the SEC is the butt of all the other conference jokes. They suffer from SEC fatigue. They are tired of seeing Georgia and Alabama in the playoffs and in the National Championship game.

The truth is, the SEC has won six of the last 10 national championships. Only one of those games didn’t have an SEC in the title game, Ohio State vs. Oregon in 2014. In the other three, Florida State beat Auburn (2013) and Clemson beat Alabama twice (2016, 2018).

The SEC has a chance to flip the script on their record still, with seven, possibly eight, more games left. South Carolina takes on Notre Dame today and Beamer ball can give the SEC East its first win this bowl season.

will face off against Clemson tonight in the battle of whose orange is uglier. What a coincidence they are facing off in the Orange Bowl. On Saturday, Alabama takes on Big-12 champion Kansas State in what will be Bryce Young and Will Anderson’s last game.

Kentucky takes on Iowa, and Georgia will likely beat Ohio State like a drum. Next Monday, Mississippi State will play Illinois and LSU will play Purdue. So, the SEC can finish with a great record if they have a great final stretch, and I believe they will.

