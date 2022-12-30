Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Waffer Technology Says December Consolidated Revenue Up 38.3% Y/Y At T$438 Mln
* SAYS DECEMBER CONSOLIDATED REVENUE UP 38.3% Y/Y AT T$438 MILLION ($14.28 million) * SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR 2022 UP 47.4% Y/Y AT T$4.16 BILLION ($135.63 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.6720 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
kalkinemedia.com
Samchem Holdings Says Ng Thin Poh Remains Exec Chairman And Relinquishes Position As CEO
* NG THIN POH REMAINS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND RELINQUISHES POSITION AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
ECR Minerals Says It Received Approval For Two Further Exploration Tenements In Australia
* APPROVAL RECEIVED FOR TWO FURTHER EXPLORATION TENEMENTS IN VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Lindian Resources Ltd Seeks Trading Halt
* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SIGNIFICANT DRILL ASSAY RESULTS FROM KANGANKUNDE RARE EARTH PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Udbhav Krishna P) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
kalkinemedia.com
Chandra Asri Petrochemical, Krakatau Steel sign $208 mln stake sale deal
JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Chandra Asri Petrochemical has signed an agreement to buy stakes in subsidiaries of state steel maker Krakatau Steel for 3.24 trillion rupiah ($207.76 million), the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. Under the agreement, Chandra Asri would buy a 70% stake in power...
kalkinemedia.com
Three dividend stocks to explore in Q1 2023
In 2023, the total dividend payments from FTSE100-listed firms are projected to reach a fresh record high. The overall dividend payment for the current year is expected to hit £79.1 billion. That would surpass the total of £78.5 billion in 2021. In 2023, the total dividend payments from...
kalkinemedia.com
Duke Exploration Says Toko Kapea Will Step Down As Non-Executive Chairman
* IAN MCALEESE WILL ASSUME ROLE OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
A snapshot of ASX penny stocks that posted return of over 10% in 2022
In Australian stock market, those stocks are penny stocks which have small market capitalisation. ASX 200 dropped by almost 7.91% in the past one year. Australian stock market has witnessed a lot of ups and downs in 2022 as the mortgage rates tripled, the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the global supply chain tightened, and central banks hiked the interest rates globally.
Tesla stock extends drop in New Year, ‘becoming long-term hold’
Shares of Tesla are falling again in 2023 after a weak fourth quarter in deliveries.
JPMorgan, Citi among firms facing potential divestment by Kentucky over energy 'boycott'
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Kentucky on Tuesday warned 11 major financial companies, including Citigroup Inc (C.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), of potential divestment over their "boycott" of energy companies.
kalkinemedia.com
Legend Biotech Announces Acceptance Of Its New Drug Application For Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Cilta-Cel) In China
* LEGEND BIOTECH ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CILTACABTAGENE AUTOLEUCEL (CILTA-CEL) IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX copper stocks garner attention as copper prices retreat
Golden Cross Resources updated the Mineral Resource Estimate of its Copper Hill Project. Ausmon Resources recently commenced Phase 3 field-based exploration at Brungle Creek EL8954 and McAlpine EL9252. Encounter Resources recently completed an airborne magnetic-radiometric survey at the Aileron Cu-REE Project. Copper is found as a primary mineral in basaltic...
Fortune
There’s only one time tech layoffs have ever happened faster than right now
More than 153,000 jobs lost in 2022.
kalkinemedia.com
CPV, MPR, GNX: Lens on three ASX solar stocks
Australia receives an average of 58 million PJ of solar radiation per year. The Australian government is incentivising renewable energy players committed to reducing emissions of greenhouse gases. The world has been scaling up the adoption of clean energy to meet its net-zero emission target. Over the last decade, finding...
kalkinemedia.com
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ (GTT) :. French engineering group GTT said on Monday it was stopping its activities in Russia after analysing the latest European sanction packages which include a ban on engineering services with Russian firms. EU/"QATARGATE":. The European Parliament said it had begun a procedure to waive the immunityof...
kalkinemedia.com
New Year Toronto
The New Year's fireworks display over Toronto's inner harbor is seen from Ireland Park, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP)
kalkinemedia.com
Did you know these two industrial stocks surged 50% YTD?
Halliburton posted a Q3 2022 revenue of US$ 5,357 million. Schlumberger had a dividend yield of 1.352 per cent. SLB reported a Q3 2022 diluted EPS (GAAP basis) of US$ 0.63. The industrial sector stocks belong to those companies that manufacture machines, equipment related to construction, and other services. Their growth is often tied to the economic outlook of the country. Industrial stocks are sensitive to economic factors like high inflation and recession.
kalkinemedia.com
Russia to freeze Linde assets worth $488 mln -Interfax
MOSCOW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A Russian court has ordered 35 billion roubles ($487.6 million) of assets belonging to industrial gases company Linde to be frozen, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
Comments / 0