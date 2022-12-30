Read full article on original website
Three dividend stocks to explore in Q1 2023
In 2023, the total dividend payments from FTSE100-listed firms are projected to reach a fresh record high. The overall dividend payment for the current year is expected to hit £79.1 billion. That would surpass the total of £78.5 billion in 2021. In 2023, the total dividend payments from...
Duke Exploration Says Toko Kapea Will Step Down As Non-Executive Chairman
* IAN MCALEESE WILL ASSUME ROLE OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
Do Australian banks accept Bitcoin?
The Big Four banks of Australia have yet to become cryptocurrency-friendly in terms of depositing or trading. Enthusiasts use cryptocurrency exchanges to engage in Bitcoin trading and to convert crypto into fiat currency. Commonwealth Bank announced the launch of a trading platform in late 2021, but it backtracked in mid-2022.
Samchem Holdings Says Ng Thin Poh Remains Exec Chairman And Relinquishes Position As CEO
* NG THIN POH REMAINS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND RELINQUISHES POSITION AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Guerrilla RF Announces Initial Closing of $5 Million Private Placement Equity Financing
GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) (the “Company”), an innovative fabless semiconductor company, today announced the initial closing of its private placement, providing gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million, not including any additional proceeds that may be received upon further closings or the exercise of warrants. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005607/en/ Guerrilla RF announces an initial closing of $5 million in private placement equity financing. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Lindian Resources Ltd Seeks Trading Halt
* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SIGNIFICANT DRILL ASSAY RESULTS FROM KANGANKUNDE RARE EARTH PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Udbhav Krishna P) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
Andritz To Supply Second Pressurized Refining System To Wisewoods, Thailand
* ANDRITZ TO SUPPLY SECOND PRESSURIZED REFINING SYSTEM TO WISEWOODS, THAILAND. * START-UP IS SCHEDULED FOR THE FIRST HALF YEAR IN 2024 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for...
Apple Stock Extends Slide, Falls Below $2 Trillion Level, As Investors Count iPhone Delay Hit To Earnings
Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Tuesday, extending their recent decline to the lowest levels in more than eighteen months, amid concerns that supply chain disruptions in China, as well as fading demand in key markets, will soften earnings for the world's biggest tech company. Exane BNP...
ECR Minerals Says It Received Approval For Two Further Exploration Tenements In Australia
* APPROVAL RECEIVED FOR TWO FURTHER EXPLORATION TENEMENTS IN VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA
Waffer Technology Says December Consolidated Revenue Up 38.3% Y/Y At T$438 Mln
* SAYS DECEMBER CONSOLIDATED REVENUE UP 38.3% Y/Y AT T$438 MILLION ($14.28 million) * SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR 2022 UP 47.4% Y/Y AT T$4.16 BILLION ($135.63 million)
A snapshot of ASX penny stocks that posted return of over 10% in 2022
In Australian stock market, those stocks are penny stocks which have small market capitalisation. ASX 200 dropped by almost 7.91% in the past one year. Australian stock market has witnessed a lot of ups and downs in 2022 as the mortgage rates tripled, the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the global supply chain tightened, and central banks hiked the interest rates globally.
Chandra Asri Petrochemical, Krakatau Steel sign $208 mln stake sale deal
JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Chandra Asri Petrochemical has signed an agreement to buy stakes in subsidiaries of state steel maker Krakatau Steel for 3.24 trillion rupiah ($207.76 million), the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. Under the agreement, Chandra Asri would buy a 70% stake in power...
3 LSE gold stocks to explore in 2023
Traditionally, the yellow metal is seen as a safer investment, especially when the economic conditions are volatile. Going by the current economic situation in the UK, investors may turn to gold as a hedge to shield their investments. With the global economy in crisis due to geopolitical issues, the COVID-19...
Legend Biotech Announces Acceptance Of Its New Drug Application For Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Cilta-Cel) In China
* LEGEND BIOTECH ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CILTACABTAGENE AUTOLEUCEL (CILTA-CEL) IN CHINA
