ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Yale University’s premier a cappella group, The Baker’s Dozen, comes to Sedona for live performance at Mary D. Fisher Theatre

Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 3 days ago

Sedona News – The Baker’s Dozen of Yale, one of Yale’s most well-known a cappella groups, is coming to Sedona on their annual Winter Tour for a show-stopping performance at the Mary D. Fisher Theater on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lWiT1_0jz0gGWI00
From the court of the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., to the foothills of Hollywood, and from Yale’s frigid northeast campus to sunny Key West and down the West Coast, The Baker’s Dozen have brought their music, comedy, and infectious camaraderie to all types of audiences and venues.

From a cappella classics to rock and pop hits, the “BDs” sing it all with unparalleled charm. For anyone who loves a cappella, this is a performance not to be missed.

Founded in the summer of 1947, The Baker’s Dozen of Yale University is among the nation’s oldest, finest (and best-looking!) a cappella groups.

From the court of the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., to the foothills of Hollywood, and from Yale’s frigid northeast campus to sunny Key West and down the West Coast, The Baker’s Dozen have brought their music, comedy, and infectious camaraderie to all types of audiences and venues. Members hail not only from New Haven, the group’s home base, but also from all over the country, including Arizona, Louisiana, Maryland, and New York.

The Baker’s Dozen are thrilled to perform at the Mary D. Fisher Theater in Sedona as part of their annual tour, which will also include performances in Albuquerque, Phoenix, Joshua Tree, San Diego, and Los Angeles.

To learn more about The Baker’s Dozen, support their work, or get in touch, please visit www.bakersdozenyale.com or listen to their music on Spotify at shorturl.at/ijoWZ .

The Baker’s Dozen of Yale will perform at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

This post Yale University’s premier a cappella group, The Baker’s Dozen, comes to Sedona for live performance at Mary D. Fisher Theatre originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents A Night of Improv Comedy Jan. 10

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Unauthorized Happiness — Sedona’s newest improv troupe — on Tuesday, January 10th, at 7:00 PM at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in West Sedona. Ring in the new year celebrating 2023 with some laughter! Happiness and laughs are meant to be shared, together! [...] This post Sedona Film Festival presents A Night of Improv Comedy Jan. 10 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
knau.org

School closures for multiple Northern Arizona schools Monday

A major winter storm has led to delayed start times at schools across northern Arizona Monday. Here is a current, running list of closures and delays across the region:. Most charter and private schools follow the lead of the main district as far as weather delays and closures. It’s best to check your individual school’s website and social media pages for specific information.”
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Teen Musician Mechanics at Camp Verde Community Library

Camp Verde News – Teen Musician Mechanics takes place on Saturdays, beginning January 7th, at 10:00 am in Camp Verde Community Library’s Teen Library. TMM will be focused on the nuts-and-bolts side of musical instruments, in a literal sense: repairing, modifying, maintaining, and experimenting. From learning to restring a guitar, to repairing internal wiring, TMM [...] This post Teen Musician Mechanics at Camp Verde Community Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
prescottenews.com

Yavapai Republican Men’s Forum Luncheon – January 9, 2023

The Yavapai Republican Men’s Forum will have two speakers at their next monthly luncheon on Monday, January 9th. at the Prescott Vibes Event Center, 6200 Hwy 89 (see map at bottom). Doors open at 10:30 am, and the event starts promptly at 11:30am. Parking is free. An RSVP is required. The deadline for making reservations is 10 pm, January 4th.
PRESCOTT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Chino Valley K-9 Cop Team Tracks Lawbreakers

As the only K-9 officer in Chino Valley, Sellers is on call around the clock. The K-9 cop and his trainer, Chino Valley Police Department Officer Steven Sellers, are doing so well that the department wants another K-9 unit, but that will take more funding and time. “Being a small...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Hidden Letters’ premiere Jan. 6-12

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Hidden Letters” showing Jan. 6-12 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. “Hidden Letters” has been shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature and is now one of 15 films vying for the five nominations. Women in China [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Hidden Letters’ premiere Jan. 6-12 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Film Fest presents ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ premiere Jan. 6-12

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” showing Jan. 6-12 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” has been shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature and is now one of 15 films [...] This post Film Fest presents ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ premiere Jan. 6-12 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Defining the Time of Your Life 2023- Introduction to Numerology Classes at Camp Verde Community Library

Camp Verde News – Join professional Numerologist, Carmelle Migliore, at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 10th for the first of a free 2-part Numerology playshop.  Learn about how Numerology depicts the opportunities and cyclic waves of your own life, and the basic rules of the simple language of numbers. Part 1: January 10, 2023 covers the general [...] This post Defining the Time of Your Life 2023- Introduction to Numerology Classes at Camp Verde Community Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
SignalsAZ

ACF of Yavapai County Grant Application Opens Jan 30

In preparation for the 2023 grant application process, the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County will host free grant application workshops. The workshops will equip organizations with information to apply for funding in 2023. The grant application is revised from previous years. Topics to be discussed include an overview of...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Loose Change Reunion Concert at Camp Verde Community Library

Camp Verde News – Start the new year right on Tuesday, January 3rd from 4:00-5:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room with a special Music in the Stacks Reunion Concert featuring the return of the original band members of Loose Change. Loose Change is a four-piece folk/rock ensemble focused on the eclectic and nuanced songs [...] This post Loose Change Reunion Concert at Camp Verde Community Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Arizona Weather Force

Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across Arizona

Not too much to say from the previous forecast with the exception of the chance of thunderstorms New Years Day for all metro areas, spanning from Flagstaff southward through the metros of Maricopa/Pinal/Pima County and areas surrounding there. Flagstaff will see 3-4″ of snow by noon on New Years, with the final tally of a foot of snow by the time the storm moves on out.
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

IT’S TIME FOR CATCH-22 WITH OPPORTUNITIES FOR BIG REWARDS

It’s time again for CATCH 22, and we are back as relentless as ever. Since 1997 Yavapai Silent Witness has been featuring some of the most wanted felons in our county and offering rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since then, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing 117 fugitives for which we have paid $57,000 in rewards. This program has helped us find burglars, high-dollar fraud suspects, and very violent offenders over the years.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Apply now for 2023 Red Dirt Concerts

Sedona News – From now until Feb. 17, 2023, the city of Sedona seeks musicians of all varieties to apply for the spring and fall 2023 Red Dirt Concerts Series.   Concerts are free to the public and are offered every Friday in May and September, from 5 – 7 p.m., at the Posse Grounds Pavilion [...] This post Apply now for 2023 Red Dirt Concerts originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: December 30 – January 5, 2023

By Rabbi Alicia Magal Shalom and greetings from the Rabbi, Board of Directors, and congregation of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley., All the services, classes, and programs are listed on the synagogue website, jcsvv.org. Visitors are welcome to attend services.   On Friday, December 30, 2022,  a lay-led Friday evening Erev Shabbat service, led [...] This post Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: December 30 – January 5, 2023 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
423
Followers
1K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy