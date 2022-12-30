ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler and more reportedly attending the Golden Globes this year

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKXC0_0jz0fTiI00

While last year's ceremony was both star-free and un-televised, it looks like Hollywood has made up with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Golden Globes.

Variety reports big names are already lining up for this year's 80th annual ceremony.

The Golden Globes found itself embroiled in controversy in early 2021, after accusations of sexism and racism were leveled at the organization. It was revealed not a single minority journalist belonged to the HFPA, which was also accused of engaging in other "unethical conduct," as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

In response, NBC severed its ties with the organization as stars like Scarlett Johansson, Shonda Rhimes and Mark Ruffalo publicly dragged it. Tom Cruise even went so far as to return his three acting trophies from the organization in protest.

The HFPA subsequently vowed it would be making "transformational changes" to boost minority membership and representation, and increase transparency into the organization and its inner workings.

That said, many in the industry wondered if nominees would show up this year, but according to Variety, a number of big names have already agreed to do so.

Variety reports Elvis nominee Austin Butler is a yes, as is Yellowstone's Kevin Costner, and Steven Spielberg and Michelle Williams backing the nominated The Fabelmans.

Others who have RSVP'd yes include Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee Jamie Lee Curtis, Avatar director James Cameron and Guillermo del Toro, who is nominated for Pinocchio.

The trade says other big names will include Dahmer – Monster's Niecy Nash, Kaley Cuoco and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega.

Hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the Golden Globes will take place January 10 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Oscar’s Cash Value; Hello, Dolly De Leon; James Corden In ‘The Whale’ & Where Have The Globes Parties Gone? – Notes On The Season

A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit. In the waning days of 2022 we are taking one last deep breath before the insanity begins and the dispensing of actual awards shifts into high gear. Right off the bat on January 5, the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala returns for the first time in three years to take place in that massive Palm Springs Convention Center, with all those bejeweled and tuxedoed desert rats in attendance to get a glimpse of Cate Blanchett or Brendan Fraser or Viola Davis trying to manage to hold on to that massive...
Variety

Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’

“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Looper

NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show

"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
People

Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy