Williamsport, Pa. — Cheryl-Ann Walter, 72, of Williamsport passed unexpectedly at UPMC Williamsport on Dec. 20, 2022. She was born in Williamsport on Dec. 3, 1950, a daughter to the late Robert and Dolores (Curchoe) Wheeler. Cheryl-Ann was a 1968 graduate of Williamsport Area High School, and later attended...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO