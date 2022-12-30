ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

Comments / 0

 

kpic

Burst pipe closes Beaverton DMV through Jan. 9, ODOT says

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton DMV will be closed into the new year after a pipe burst and flooded the office, state officials said. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the Beaverton DMV office will be closed through at least January 9. The pipe burst during the stormy winter...
BEAVERTON, OR
kpic

Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say

SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
SALEM, OR

