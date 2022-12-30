ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

Arkansas offers Notre Dame TE Cane Berrong

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is searching the transfer portal for a tight end and a new option is former Notre Dame freshman Cane Berrong. Berrong, 6-4, 243, entered the transfer portal on Monday, Dec. 12. “Having the opportunity to come to the University of Notre Dame has truly been a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas Football: Number’s game (Offense)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen a large amount of players exit the program since the end of the season. A school is allowed to have 85 players on scholarship and Arkansas is hoping to add some recruits this week as the NCAA has allowed a five-day window, Jan. 4-8, for players in the portal to visit schools.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

An Improbable SEC Milestone Will Be Reached in Arkansas vs Missouri

When the Arkansas basketball team opens its home SEC slate this week, it will mark an improbable first for the program. The No. 13 Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC) are set to host a red-hot Missouri (12-1, 1-0) team fresh off back-to-back double-digit wins over top-20 teams that checked in at No. 20 in the latest AP Poll.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson (1-1-23)

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After a week off, there was a lot to catch up on in the Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson. In this episode, the team breaks down the Razorback’s loss to LSU and looks ahead to the two matchups this week. In addition to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
DogTime

Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas

A beloved fire safety dog from Clarksville, Arkansas, has sadly passed away. Fire Safety Dog on Duty Molly, a Dalmatian who was known for her safety demonstration programs witnessed by thousands of kids and adults, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27. She was diagnosed with Copper Storage Disease in 2018, which caused cirrhosis of her liver, […] The post Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas appeared first on DogTime.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
KHBS

Tornado warning in Sequoyah County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Strong to severe storms are expected to continue develop across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley until about midnight.Watch the forecast in the video player above. The National Weather Service has Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley under a Tornado Watch. This content is imported from...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Sunday alcohol sales beginning in Bentonville and Rogers

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — In November, Bentonville and Rogers voted to allow alcohol to be sold on Sundays. “Bentonville and Rogers become the 20th and 21st cities in the state that have passed this to allow Sunday sales," Scott Hardin from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic getaways in eureka springs arkansas

Eureka Springs, Arkansas is a charming small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The town is known for its Victorian-style architecture and its many natural springs. Because of its natural beauty and its many romantic features, Eureka Springs is a popular destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. There...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding

A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
ARKANSAS STATE

