The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their QB of the future. He might just lead them into the postseason this year. Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first round of last April's draft. He was a local kid who was expected to take over for a legend. He didn't play until Week 4, and didn't start until Week 5. But he helped the Steelers get a W in Week 6, and has seemingly improved every week. His most recent feat? A fourth-quarter comeback victory over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens to keep Pittsburgh's faint playoff hopes alive. He's already won over one important person: head coach Mike Tomlin. But if he can manage to help the Steelers sneak into the postseason in his rookie year, it's fair to say that both his fanbase and his legend would increase exponentially.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO