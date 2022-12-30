Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Japan’s emperor wishes for ‘peaceful’ 2023 in first live New Year address since pandemic began
Japanese Emperor Naruhito greeted well-wishers at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo for the first time in three years on Monday, reviving an annual New Year tradition that was paused during the Covid pandemic. “Even today, wars and conflicts frequently occur worldwide, and I feel a deep sadness that many people...
KTVZ
From the unwinding of zero-Covid to economic recovery: What to watch in China in 2023
After a tumultuous end to a momentous and challenging year, China heads into 2023 with a great deal of uncertainty — and potentially a glimpse of light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. The chaos unleashed by leader Xi Jinping’s abrupt and ill-prepared exit from zero-Covid is spilling...
KTVZ
I used DNA analysis to find my birth family and it sent me across three continents
When I sent DNA samples to genetic testing services last year searching for my birth family, I had no idea it would launch me on an adventure across three continents. In 1961, I was adopted at birth in California. Over the years, I’ve searched for my birth family on and off, but have always been stymied by sealed records and tight-lipped officials. In the last decade, however, home DNA testing and easy online access to official records have changed the game.
KTVZ
Egypt recovers heavy ‘Green Sarcophagus’ from the United States
Egyptian authorities announced the recovery of a heavy sarcophagus lid from the United States on Monday at a ceremony in Cairo. The sarcophagus, which at 500 kilograms (about 1,100 pounds) is one of the biggest, dates back to the Late Period of Ancient Egypt (747-332 BC), said Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities at Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
KTVZ
Australia’s top health adviser urged government against restrictions on travelers from China
Australia’s top medical officer advised the government against imposing any restrictions on travelers coming from China, a day before the health minister announced new testing requirements, internal documents show. China’s Covid cases are surging after Beijing abandoned its costly zero-Covid strategy, prompting a number of countries to impose restrictions...
KTVZ
Spanish police seize hundreds of archaeological artifacts from two homes
Spanish police have recovered hundreds of archaeological artifacts, including marine fossils, Bronze Age ceramics and 18th-century weapons, from two houses in the southeastern province of Alicante. More than 200 human bone fragments, some of which are between 4,000 and 5,000 years old, were also seized from the homes, the Spanish...
KTVZ
There wasn’t a single bank robbery in Denmark last year
The number of bank robberies in Denmark fell to zero last year, as beefed-up security and reduced use of cash in the Nordic country make holdups less lucrative. Bank heists have been declining steadily since 2000, when 221 took place, or one for nearly every day that branches were open.
KTVZ
The new aircraft, routes and airplane cabins taking off in 2023
The past 12 months have been an unpredictable time for airlines, with multiple global issues impacting the aviation industry, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulting in overflight bans, the removal of most travel restrictions, China ending inbound quarantine, Boeing’s 737 MAX delivery catch ups, and more questions about the future of two new versions of the 737 MAX.
KTVZ
‘Uncharted territory’: January heat records smashed across Europe
The year has only just started but already Europe has broken an alarming number of weather records as extreme heat spread across the continent. On New Year’s Day, at least eight European countries recorded their warmest January day ever: Liechtenstein, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands, Belarus, Lithuania, Denmark and Latvia, according to the climatologist Maximiliano Herrera, who tracks extreme temperatures across the globe.
Scientists Are Trying to Revive Extinct, Centuries-Old Barley to Recreate the Flavor of Old Whiskies
It seems we have learned nothing from the prescient lessons of Jurassic Park, because Scottish researchers are working on reviving heritage barley varieties that have been gone for nearly 200 years—which could possibly be used to make whisky. If successful, hopefully these single malts will be easier to control than velociraptors. This isn’t the first time there has been an attempt to bring back barley from the dead. As we reported recently, Waterford Whisky’s new Heritage: Hunter Irish whiskey expression was made using barley that dates back to the late 1950s but has not really been used for about half a...
