Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Minnesota News
Local Agencies Recognized for Christmas Night Efforts at River Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center
(NOTE: the following article was originally written by Katherine Brozak, Communications Manager at CentraCare – Redwood. She shared it with us, and we’re passing it along as it’s of local interest.) It was late in the evening on Christmas Day when the fire alarm went off at...
hot967.fm
MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised
MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
willmarradio.com
No travel advised in several southwest counties due to snow
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, and Renville counties to the No Travel Advisory list (see below) that was issued for southwest Minnesota earlier this morning. The southern portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are also experiencing challenging driving conditions. No travel is...
boreal.org
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
fox9.com
No travel advisory lifted in Minnesota counties, caution still advised
(FOX 9) - Heavy snow in southwestern Minnesota that previously prompted the Minnesota Department of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory for several counties has been lifted, though authorities are still advising caution. Heavy snow continued Tuesday, and is now experiencing lull in the evening before the region is...
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
Looking to the New Year: North Dakota’s Hydrogen Hub
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced this Fall, he has signed a memorandum of understanding with the governors of Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub to help meet the nation’s clean energy, transportation, and agricultural needs.And this year, our state plans to develop this more. North […]
KFYR-TV
North Dakota wildlife in the cold
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans were able to survive late-December’s bitterly cold temperatures by staying inside warm buildings or adding multiple layers to venture out. North Dakota wildlife has fewer options when it comes to braving the cold. To survive in the extreme conditions, animals will often lie down in tree rows or other protected areas to stay warm and rely on stored energy to keep them warm in below zero temps.
School closures, e-learning days announced ahead of snow in Minnesota
A number of school districts are closing or holding e-learning days on Tuesday as a major snowstorm hits the state. For many districts, Tuesday is the first day back following the holiday break, but a system that could dump more than a foot of snow over parts of western Minnesota is putting plans in jeopardy.
Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
redlakenationnews.com
Millions earmarked for Minnesota projects in $1.7 trillion federal spending package
Replacing a 50-year-old lab building that has aging ventilation on the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus is among the many projects that will receive funding from the wide-ranging federal spending package that became law last week. The U will receive $7 million to start planning a building to replace...
One North Dakota Lake Stays Warm & Open Year Round
Tired of ice fishing and all this snow this winter?. In most cases, unless you have a track machine you are not getting around easily on our frozen lakes this winter in North Dakota. Longing for days on the water in a boat instead of an ice house?. Did you...
Winter Storm: Conditions deteriorating quickly across Minnesota
The latest on what we’re seeing for conditions across Minnesota as a winter storm picks up in intensity Tuesday afternoon. Stay with WCCO Radio for the latest weather and road conditions.
ourquadcities.com
Eagle foundation seeks volunteers for annual count
The Eagle Nature Foundation (ENF) seeks volunteers to help with its 63rd Annual Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Count to be conducted Jan. 28-29, 2023. This annual bald eagle count is being conducted throughout the Midwest from northern Minnesota to Louisiana. To eliminate duplication the count is a three-hour count on Saturday, with Sunday being used only if weather, or health, does not allow a person or organization to count the bald eagles in their own locality on the official count day, a news release says.
willmarradio.com
Lang says revenues from sale of recreational pot should go to law enforcement
(St. Paul MN-) Backers of legalizing recreational marijuana are at the State Capitol this first day (Tues) of the 2023 session and Governor Tim Walz agrees "this needs to be done" -- because he says prohibition doesn't work and there are racial disparities in prosecution:. Your browser does not support...
Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The Twin Cities and a large area of Minnesota is in a winter storm warning for Monday and Tuesday, while a slice of far southern Minnesota is in an ice storm warning for the same period.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South
A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
Comments / 0