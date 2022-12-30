ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renville County, MN

hot967.fm

MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised

MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

No travel advised in several southwest counties due to snow

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, and Renville counties to the No Travel Advisory list (see below) that was issued for southwest Minnesota earlier this morning. The southern portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are also experiencing challenging driving conditions. No travel is...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

No travel advisory lifted in Minnesota counties, caution still advised

(FOX 9) - Heavy snow in southwestern Minnesota that previously prompted the Minnesota Department of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory for several counties has been lifted, though authorities are still advising caution. Heavy snow continued Tuesday, and is now experiencing lull in the evening before the region is...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

Looking to the New Year: North Dakota’s Hydrogen Hub

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced this Fall, he has signed a memorandum of understanding with the governors of Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub to help meet the nation’s clean energy, transportation, and agricultural needs.And this year, our state plans to develop this more. North […]
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota wildlife in the cold

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans were able to survive late-December’s bitterly cold temperatures by staying inside warm buildings or adding multiple layers to venture out. North Dakota wildlife has fewer options when it comes to braving the cold. To survive in the extreme conditions, animals will often lie down in tree rows or other protected areas to stay warm and rely on stored energy to keep them warm in below zero temps.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KARE 11

Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

One North Dakota Lake Stays Warm & Open Year Round

Tired of ice fishing and all this snow this winter?. In most cases, unless you have a track machine you are not getting around easily on our frozen lakes this winter in North Dakota. Longing for days on the water in a boat instead of an ice house?. Did you...
CENTER, ND
ourquadcities.com

Eagle foundation seeks volunteers for annual count

The Eagle Nature Foundation (ENF) seeks volunteers to help with its 63rd Annual Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Count to be conducted Jan. 28-29, 2023. This annual bald eagle count is being conducted throughout the Midwest from northern Minnesota to Louisiana. To eliminate duplication the count is a three-hour count on Saturday, with Sunday being used only if weather, or health, does not allow a person or organization to count the bald eagles in their own locality on the official count day, a news release says.
LOUISIANA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Winter Storm To Affect Areas South

A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
NEBRASKA STATE

