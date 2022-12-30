Read full article on original website
KEYT
Indiana medical board sets doctor’s hearing in abortion case
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s medical licensing board next month will hear a case involving the Indianapolis doctor who this past summer provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio. The Feb. 23 hearing is the first step in determining the medical license status of Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist whom the Indiana attorney general claimed violated privacy laws after Bernard spoke to an Indianapolis newspaper about the Ohio girl’s treatment. Attorneys for Bernard stated the doctor followed Indiana’s abortion and child abuse reporting requirements while the child’s case was being investigated by Ohio authorities, court documents from December show.
Democrats take control as Minnesota Legislature convenes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats took full control of state government as the Minnesota Legislature convened for its 2023 session Tuesday. It’s the first time in eight years that Democrats have controlled both chambers as well as the governor’s office. House leaders have promised a busy January, with the first hearing on abortion rights legislation set for Thursday. But the main job of the session will be using an enormous $17.6 billion surplus to craft a two-year budget. Gov. Tim Walz says his priority for the money will be education. Marijuana legalization is also expected to be a major issue this session.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s official portrait unveiled
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s official portrait has been unveiled as he prepares to leave office and considers a run for president. Hutchinson and First Lady Susan Hutchinson looked on as their daughter and granddaughter unveiled the portrait Tuesday at the state Capitol. The portrait will be displayed in the governor’s conference room that’s used for bill signings and other events. Hutchinson leaves office next week and will be succeeded by former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Hutchinson has said he’ll decide early this year whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination.
Kentucky AG navigates GOP feud as he files for governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been navigating the rift between former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Cameron said Tuesday that it shows his ability to bring together Republican factions. Cameron is seeking to break through a crowded GOP primary for governor in 2023. He filed his candidacy papers with the secretary of state’s office in his bid to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Cameron has found himself caught in the middle of the rift between Trump — who has endorsed Cameron’s gubernatorial bid — and McConnell, the attorney general’s home-state political mentor.
Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for second term as the state’s 49th governor on Sunday, pushing a message of unity and working together during remarks on the state Capitol steps as Democrats took full control of the state government for the first time in 40 years.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sworn in for second term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in to a second term as he considers a potential run for president in 2024. The ceremony took place Tuesday after Florida’s three independently election Cabinet members were sworn in. He took his oath in front of the state’s historic Capitol, where the main street through the city was renamed Ron DeSantis Way for the day. DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor and Democratic congressman, by more than 29 percentage points in November. It was a huge blowout in a state known for close elections, and other Republicans on the statewide ballot won by similar margins.
2 killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept away. His body was found under about 5 feet of snow. Meanwhile Saturday, a father and his adult son were backcountry skiing near Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado when they were caught in an avalanche. The father dug himself out, but his son died in the slide.
