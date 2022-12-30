ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Jan. 6 panel shutting down after referring Trump for crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is shutting down, having completed a whirlwind 18-month investigation of the 2021 Capitol insurrection and having sent its work to the Justice Department along with a recommendation for prosecuting former President Donald Trump. The committee’s time officially ends Tuesday when the...
Biden’s new year pitch focuses on benefits of bipartisanship

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden and top administration officials will open a new year of divided government by fanning out across the country to talk about how the economy is benefiting from his work with Democrats and Republicans. As part of the pitch, Biden and...
Highlights from the latest release of January 6 transcripts

The House January 6 committee on Sunday released another wave of witness interview transcripts. The new release is part of a steady stream of transcript drops from the House select committee in recent days, complementing the release of its sweeping 845-page report. The latest transcript drop comes as the panel...
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Dems retain power

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are again claiming the Senate majority, but much of the chamber’s focus is on the top Republican as Mitch McConnell becomes the longest serving Senate leader in history. McConnell, 80, surpassed Montana Sen. Mike Mansfield’s record of 16 years as party leader when the...
Mexico’s Supreme Court elects 1st female chief justice

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has elected the female chief justice in its history. Justice Norma Lucía Piña was sworn in for her four-year term at the head of the 11-member court, pledging to maintain the independence of the country’s highest court. As chief justice, Piña will also head the entire judicial branch. The 6-5 vote by her fellow ministers Monday came despite pressure by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the ministers. López Obrador had backed another female justice, Yasmín Esquivel, for the top post. But reports emerged recently that Justice Esquivel may have plagiarized an academic paper to get her bachelor’s degree.
Hong Kong allows Cardinal Zen to attend Benedict’s funeral

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s outspoken Roman Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen has been allowed to leave the southern Chinese city to pay his respects to the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Vatican City. According to his secretary, the 90-year-old retired bishop will attend the funeral Mass led by Pope Francis on Thursday and return to Hong Kong on Saturday. Zen and five others were fined in November after being found guilty of failing to register a now-defunct fund that aimed to help people arrested in widespread 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Zen was first arrested in May last year on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces under a Beijing-imposed national security law. Zen is also at odds with Francis over the Vatican’s agreement with China on the appointment of bishops.
Wes Moore reflects on historic election as Maryland’s first Black governor

Wes Moore, the incoming governor of Maryland, reflected Sunday on the historic nature of his election as the state’s first Black chief executive. “It is remarkable,” the Democrat said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Dana Bash, who pointed out that Maryland will also have a Black attorney general, treasurer and state House speaker. “I’m proud of the history that I’m going to make in this race of being the state’s first Black governor.”
EU Parliament starts process to lift 2 lawmakers’ immunity

BRUSSELS (AP) — The president of the European Parliament has launched an urgent procedure to waive the immunity of two lawmakers following a request from Belgian judicial authorities investigating a major corruption scandal rocking EU politics. The European Parliament said Monday that President Roberta Metsola asked all services and...
New documents detail Sen. Ron Johnson asking about electors

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Newly released documents from the House Jan. 6 committee show that the former Wisconsin Republican Party chairman testified that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson spoke to him weeks before Joe Biden assumed the presidency about having the state’s GOP-controlled Legislature, rather than voters, choose Wisconsin’s presidential electors. Johnson said in a statement Tuesday that he has no recollection of the conversation with Andrew Hitt and accused the committee investigating the 2021 Capitol insurrection of attempting to “smear” him by selectively releasing text messages. Hitt, who resigned as state party GOP chairman in July 2021, testified before the Jan. 6 committee on Feb. 22. The transcript of his interview was released on Monday.
WISCONSIN STATE
Survey finds bleak outlook for Japanese companies in 2023

TOKYO (AP) — A survey shows major Japanese companies are expecting hard times in 2023 due to higher costs and the yen’s weakness against other currencies. The survey of 117 companies by the Kyodo News service found just over half, or 56%, expect the economy to grow this year. That was down sharply from 84% a year earlier. The bleak outlook reflects worries over a possible global recession as central banks in the U.S. and other major economies raise interest rates to counter inflation. The war in Ukraine has pushed prices of oil and other raw materials higher while at the same time the yen has weakened against the dollar. That has raised risks for the world’s third-largest economy.
Big questions on student loan forgiveness loom in 2023

Student loan borrowers are starting 2023 with a lot of uncertainty. The fate of President Joe Biden’s major student loan forgiveness program lies with the US Supreme Court, and it could be as late as summer before the justices rule on whether the policy can take effect. The pandemic-related...

