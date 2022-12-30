Read full article on original website
Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana
It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
Best Margaritas Near Bozeman: Locals Spill Their Salty Secrets
Montana seems to be packed with margarita connoisseurs, and thankfully some very decent choices when it comes to the tequila-based favorite. From simple and traditional to exotic and experimental, locals shared their favorites. We understand that margarita appreciation is subjective. Everyone likes their drink a little different, and that's just...
Endless Line of Private Jets Depart From Bozeman on Post-Holiday Monday
Did you happen to watch the skies on Monday? It was a constant stream of private jets taking off from Bozeman's airport, heading home to wherever these folks actually live. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport was a VERY busy place on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, especially for the very well-to-do.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
An Aloha NYE at The ELM with Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs
WHERE: The ELM (506 North 7th Avenue, Bozeman) TICKETS: Reserved balcony loge seating, general admission tickets are available for this show. $25.00 General Admission (subject to fees) | This ticket type allows access to all open sections of the venue. $28.00 DOS General Admission (subject to fees) | This ticket...
Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Search and Rescue on scene of M trailhead
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews responded to an injured paraglider on the M trailhead in Bozeman. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Officials temporarily closed the M trailhead while crews performed rescue operations. Responders located the injured man and loaded...
The Lil Smokies to Smoke The ELM Friday Night
Montana loves it's bluegrass and few embody "Montana bluegrass" better than The Lil Smokies. Treat yourself to a Friday night out at The ELM in Bozeman to see this group do what they do best. Blending virtuosic instrumental acrobatics with riveting lyrical craftsmanship, The Lil Smokies have earned a reputation...
How Can Bozeman Residents Dispose Of This Properly? Details Here!
Christmas is over, so some of us may be putting away the decorations, including taking the tree down. As many people have opted to have an artificial tree, like me, some still keep the tradition of having a real tree. At the end of the holiday season, there is always the question, "what do we do with the tree now"?
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)—A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the night his friend Joe Tash was killed, he had spent the night in the town of Trout Creek because he had to work early in the morning. Tash and others had gone out to a campsite where...
Former Kicker For Montana State Announces New School
Maybe he was tired of constantly playing in the cold and wanted to spend the rest of his days in a sunny climate. What is happening with Montana State football? The MSU Bobcats reached the FCS National Championship game in 2022 and the FCS Semifinals this past year. Who wouldn't want to be a part of a program with great success?
Proposal to use Limestone Hills for aerial gunnery practice raises questions
The public comment period has been extended to Jan. 13 for a proposal to increase the use of the Limestone Hills Training Area on the east side of the Elkhorns in Broadwater County to allow aerial gunnery practice by Malmstrom Air Force Base and Montana Army National Guard helicopters. The...
Indicators show Gallatin Co. real estate market slowing
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County real estate professionals say despite tight inventory and rapid sales, numbers are slowly returning to more typical levels. Experts say single-family home prices increased 4.6% from last November, while condo and townhouse prices increased 3%. The number of days homes spent on the market...
Bozeman's first new year baby born, January 2
The first delivery and birth is in the books in Bozeman, with the arrival of Cooper Flansaas—born on January 2 at 2:03 AM.
Woman killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Belgrade
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman in her 60s was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade Saturday evening. The Belgrade Police Department reported the crash occurred at 7:43 p.m. south of Amsterdam Road. The driver involved with the crash was on scene when the...
New and Improved! Belgrade Breakfast Spot Open For Business
A popular spot for breakfast in Belgrade is back open after being closed for over a year due to a kitchen fire. The wait is finally over! The Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade is open, but getting there hasn't been easy. For owner Rhonda Haney Gilbert, reopening the restaurant has come with its fair share of setbacks. Throughout the process, she had to deal with supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of several items needed in order to reopen the restaurant. The wait for safety inspections was also delayed.
Belgrade Police Department Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash
BELGRADE - On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:43pm, personnel from the Belgrade Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Central Valley Fire District responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jackrabbit Lane, just south of Amsterdam Road. The pedestrian, a 64 year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. No other details are available at this time. This matter is under investigation by members of our Criminal Investigations Division. Any persons who may have been a witness to the incident are encouraged to contact the Belgrade Police Department, CID Division, at 406.388.4262.
Check Out This Exciting Expansion News For The Bozeman Airport
The airport has been making strides in expanding areas to help travelers in and out of Bozeman easier. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is the busiest in Montana, and the numbers are staggering. Over two million passengers have traveled through the Bozeman Airport this past year, and the numbers will only grow in 2023. The Bozeman Airport has been making expansions in crucial areas of need, and we have some news.
It’s Rare! This is the Last Time Weather Closed Bozeman Schools
Montana is known for its harsh winters and frigid temperatures, but for most people that live here, winter weather is just a part of daily life. Temperatures far below zero degrees are fairly common during the winter in Montana. People in many states across the country absolutely lose their minds and close everything down when a winter storm hits, but for Montana, it's business as usual.
