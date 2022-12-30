Read full article on original website
Related
Explore the Big Sky: 7 of the Best Montana Road Trips in 2023
As we welcome 2023, we wanted to look at some great opportunities to explore Big Sky country this year. Montana is a huge state. In fact, it's the fourth-largest state in the country. There definitely isn't a shortage of new things to explore. If you have a few things to check off of your Montana bucket list in 2023, you need to start planning soon.
Wyoming’s New Year’s Storm Behind Left Astounding Snow Fall Totals
That ruler you see above shows the actual snow total in my front yard here in Wyoming. It didn't just snow for hours. It snowed for days and nights. Light fluffy stuff, most of the time. In most parts of Wyoming there really wasn't any wind. Most but not all.
Flathead Beacon
A Legacy of Land and Lumber
When Ron Buentemeier started working in the woods in the early 1960s, there were at least nine lumber mills running in the Flathead Valley. There was American Timber out in Olney, C&C Plywood in Evergreen, and Plum Creek in Columbia Falls, to name a few. And of course, there was F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Co., where Buentemeier was hired as a forester in 1962.
One North Dakota Lake Stays Warm & Open Year Round
Even in the dead of winter, you can fish this North Dakota lake in a boat.
NBCMontana
Flathead Lake, Lone Pine State Park compete in Battle of the Boots this January
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Lake State Park and Lone Pine State Park are inviting people to kick off the New Year by enjoying some fresh air and adventuring in the outdoors through Battle of the Boots. This month, people can log activities like hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, sledding and...
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
Heavy snow causes some Utah ski resorts to close
Skiers and snowboarders normally dream of a powder day like Sunday, but those dreams were crushed after multiple resorts announced that they would be closed for the day.
Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana
It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
2 killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered […]
Winter Storm Closes I-80 in SE Wyoming; I-25 Travel Restricted
I-80 closures continue today as a winter storm blasts SE Wyoming with freezing fog, snow, and ice. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports dense fog at the Summit east of Laramie and poor visibility stretching the entire length of I-80. When Will I-80 Reopen?. WY-DOT anticipates the interstate to reopen...
Snowmobiler, skier killed in New Year's Eve avalanches
COOKE CITY, Montana (AP)—Two people were killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet. The buried rider, who was covered in...
NBCMontana
New Year's Polar Plunge in Flathead Lake celebrates 2023 in 30-degree water
POLSON, Mont. — Who says you need to wait until summer to take a dip in Flathead Lake?. Not the 90 or so folks who stripped down and ran into the lake to celebrate the first day of 2023. NBC Montana was in Polson Sunday for the annual New...
Post Register
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
Above-average snowpack levels are starting to make an impact in Utah’s severe drought areas
UTAH — The 2022-23 winter season has already made an impact by putting Utah’s snow water equivalent well above average for this time of year. Although this heavy snow will […]
Paul’s Christmas Sucked in Montana. Here’s Why…
Christmas this year sucked, I don't mind telling ya. It really didn't even feel like the holidays. The travel disruptions threw a wrench into a lot of people's plans, and many of them by no fault of their own. My daughter's flight was canceled on December 22 and they couldn't get her here until December 27th. Well, with her having to be back to work at Mayo on the 28th that was a scratch.
Nearly 1,000 acres of Northwest Montana farmland remains permanently protected
Close to 1000 acres of pristine farm and wildlife land in the Flathead and Mission valley’s will be permanently protected thanks to conservation easements.
The 8 Grossest Foods People Eat In North Dakota
How many of these dishes do you eat? (PHOTOS)
montanarightnow.com
Snowmobiler from Washington killed in avalanche north of Cooke City
COOKE CITY, Mont. - An avalanche north of Cooke City killed a snowmobiler Saturday. The avalanche happened near Daisy Pass on a southeast facing slope of Crown Butte. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC) reports two riders from Washington were snowmobiling uphill on adjacent slopes when one rider triggered an avalanche while climbing a steeper slope 100 to 200 feet from the top.
10 Ways To Tick Off A Montanan. How Many Have You Accomplished?
There are certain things that will get you trolled online, bashed with negative comments, and become the talk of the town. Here are 10 things that will get you shunned. Ok, shunned may be a bit extreme, but it will definitely NOT get you any bonus points. Let me say,...
96.7 KISS FM
Bozeman, MT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3