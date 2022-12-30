ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Rocking Lake Charles, Louisiana In February

Shreveport, Louisiana's favorite son, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, will be performing in Lake Charles in February. Kenny Wayne Brobst was born on June 12, 1977 in Shreveport. Shepherd got his first guitar at the age of three and the rest is as they say history. He was signed to a major record deal at the age of 13. Kenny is completely self-taught and doesn't read music. He took is stepfather's last name, Shepherd, as his stage name.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 1, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 1, 2023. Chase Randall Crysel, 31, Kountze, TX: Disturbing the peace (2 charges). Elizabeth Ann Kearns, 48, Sulphur: Child endangerment. Jason Elias Morlewski, 40, Sulphur: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; resisting an officer; property damage...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning

The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022

Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy