Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
See Inside The Newly Remodeled Mr. Bill’s Seafood Express In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
One of Lake Charles's favorite restaurants is back! Mr. Bill's Seafood Express is back and ready to pen this week. Mr. Bill's has been shut down since hurricanes Laura and Delta devastated the popular local eatery. The storms basically destroyed the entire restaurant. Mr. Bill's is not only a great...
Light Show With Over 200 Drones Tomorrow In Lake Charles, Louisiana
SWLA has never seen anything like this before; this first of a kind event will be held tomorrow and we have all the details. The newly opened Horeshoe Casino will host this amazing light show tomorrow over the lake. For more details on when Gordon Ramsay will open his new steakhouse in the Horseshow, click here.
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA For The New Year’s Weekend
Well, it's the last weekend of the year and it's a big one. The New Year's weekend is here and people will be looking to get out with friends and family and ring in the new year with something fun to do. We did some snooping around and found a...
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Rocking Lake Charles, Louisiana In February
Shreveport, Louisiana's favorite son, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, will be performing in Lake Charles in February. Kenny Wayne Brobst was born on June 12, 1977 in Shreveport. Shepherd got his first guitar at the age of three and the rest is as they say history. He was signed to a major record deal at the age of 13. Kenny is completely self-taught and doesn't read music. He took is stepfather's last name, Shepherd, as his stage name.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 1, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 1, 2023. Chase Randall Crysel, 31, Kountze, TX: Disturbing the peace (2 charges). Elizabeth Ann Kearns, 48, Sulphur: Child endangerment. Jason Elias Morlewski, 40, Sulphur: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; resisting an officer; property damage...
KPLC TV
Police: Man accused of breaking into Lake Charles home, raping female
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home on W. McNeese Street and raping a female, according to authorities. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a home invasion around 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said in a news release.
KPLC TV
KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
KPLC TV
Cameron Ferry out of service
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is out of service due to fog weather conditions. 7News will update once service has been restored.
Harlem Globetrotters Coming Back To Lake Charles In April
The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters is returning to Southwest Louisiana for one show only. They will be in Lake Charles in April to bring smiles to your kid's faces and entertain your entire family. The Harlem Globetrotters were founded back in 1926 or 97 years ago. They are an exhibition baseball...
Car crash leads to damaged headstones in Louisiana cemetery
A car crash in Rayne left a cemetery with damaged tombstones, a broken fence and the bumper of a car left in the ditch.
[PHOTOS] Top 5 Cheapest Places To Rent In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Take a look inside five of the cheapest rental properties in Lake Charles. If you are someone you know is looking for an affordable housing option, take a look at the list below and help spread the word. Share this article with your family and friends. Top 5 Cheapest Places...
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office search for stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers would like help from the public finding a stolen motorcycle.
I-10 shut down near Evangeline Thruway
According to Lafayette Police Department, I-10 Eastbound is currently shutdown near Evangeline Thruway.
Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning
The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
Louisiana man hit, killed by vehicle Thursday night on College Street in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man from Louisiana was hit and killed by a vehicle in Beaumont. It happened late Thursday night. Police believe Justin Stanford was trying to cross the 5900 block of College Street when a Dodge Challenger going westbound hit him. Stanford...
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
Have Trash Pickup Times Changed For Lake Charles And Calcasieu Residents For New Years’ Holiday?
We just finished the Christmas holiday and now it's on to the New Years' holiday. Most folks will be off starting on Friday for a holiday and will be off through Monday and return back to work on Tuesday. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced that their offices will...
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cajunradio.com
Comments / 0