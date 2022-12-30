Read full article on original website
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tyler will not be collecting trash on Monday, Jan. 2
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler has announced that there will be no trash collection on Monday, Jan. 2. According to officials, Trash collection will start up again on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The routes that are normally collected on Mondays will be collected on Tuesday and the routes that are collected on Tuesday […]
William “Dub” Matheny
William “Dub” Matheny, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Como, Texas. William was born on October 16, 1940, in Coleman, Texas, to parents, Horace and Tennessee Matheny. William is survived by his daughters, Teresa Moore and husband Christopher of Antlers, Oklahoma, Karen Dalton and husband Phillip...
This smokehouse has the best bacon in Texas & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing better in this world than a perfectly cooked piece of bacon, whether you like it extra crispy or a little flimsy, you’re sure to be satisfied. Friday, December 30 was National Bacon Day, “No matter what you do, bacon is greasy,...
A Preview Of Black Bear Diner Before It Comes To Tyler, TX
A Few Weeks Back, We Told You About Black Bear Diner Which Will Be Moving Into The Old Chili's Location On The South Loop In Tyler. There seems to a lot of buzz about Black Bear Diner coming to the area so I decided to see what all the fuss is about and check out a location that just opened up recently in another Texas city to give you the lowdown on what to expect!
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
Texas Parks Will be Celebrating 100 Years in 2023 Including Tyler State Park
2023 will mark the 100th anniversary of Texas state parks being established. Our great state has many great parks that are available for a camping excursion, long or short hikes, fishing, boating and more. Tyler State Park isn't 100 years old but will help in the overall celebration for 2023. Let's learn some of the history of Texas state parks and some of the events being planned to celebrate the centennial anniversary.
East Texas Businesses Honored At Tyler Metro’s 2022 Community Image Awards
The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM was proud to team up once again with the Tyler Metro Chamber Of Commerce for its 2022 Community Image Awards which took place on Thursday December 15th At The Tyler Rose Garden Center. We asked you to nominate and vote for your favorite businesses, individuals...
Official: Body found in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police and firefighters responded shortly before 2 p.m. Monday to a vacant lot on E. Marshall Ave. across from the former Johnny Cace's restaurant. Longview police spokesperson Brandon Thornton confirmed that, while there, police recovered the body of a deceased male. Read more at our...
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
Strong Tornadoes With 111+ MPH Winds At Risk in East TX on Monday
Q: What's a sure sign that you live in East Texas during the winter?. A: When your load of laundry for the same day includes shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, and jackets. That's how quickly the weather can go from frigid to warm and right back to freezing. The East Texas Winter/Spring...
Portion of Frankston Highway in Tyler reopens after motorcycle crash
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. has reopened a busy roadway following a major crash involving a motorcycle. According to the TPD, the crash occurred in the 2100 block of Frankston Hwy., just south of Earl Campbell Pkwy. Initially, all northbound traffic on Frankston Hwy. was diverted onto...
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle wreck in Tyler closes NB lane of Frankston Highway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is currently working a major traffic accident involving a motorcycle. The wreck took place in the 2100 block of Frankston Highway (just south of Earl Campbell Parkway), according to a release from the police. At this time, all northbound traffic on Frankston Highway is being re-routed onto Earl Campbell.
cbs19.tv
CBS19 WEATHER BLOG: Severe weather expected for East Texas on Monday
TYLER, Texas — Happy New Year and I say that with some apprehension. That's because Monday could be a rough day for some of us. Why? Because we have a severe weather threat that could result in some thunderstorm wind or tornado damage. A lot of "coulds" and "mights"...
After 844 Days in a Tyler, TX Animal Rescue Hank is Going Home!
Dogs make life better; I know that for a fact because after a long stressful day at work my dogs are always waiting for me to walk through the door to show me unconditional love. But dogs need love in return and while there are still currently thousands of dogs waiting for their forever family in a shelter, there is one special dog that just went home for good. We got the tremendous news from Gail and her team at Pets Fur People in Tyler, TX that Hank a dog that had been waiting for his forever family for 844 days was just adopted.
HCSO: Duncanville Man Arrested In Winnsboro Confesses To Three CR 2402 Burglaries
A 27-year-old Duncanville man arrested Friday in Winnsboro confessed to three CR 2402 burglaries, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Findley received a call at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, from a homeowner, who claimed a suspect vehicle from two previous burglaries had returned to their CR 2402 residence while they were out of town. Findley and deputies responded to the address of the CR 2402 burglary. Hopkins County Precinct 2 Constable John Beadle beat them there and reported tire tracks leading out of the property, possibly toward Winnsboro.
KLTV
Longview crews battle workshop fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews raced to a Longview subdivision Saturday night after neighbors reported what they thought were explosions. The incident happened at Hope Dr. and Buckner St. as a workshop was burning next to a residential area. Neighbors said they heard loud “bangs,” then came out to...
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
KLTV
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
Longview, TX Transit Offering Safe Rides Home On New Year’s Eve
A few days ago, a Longview man was sentenced to 4 life sentences for a drunk driving crash that killed 4 people in the Houston area. That story showcases the real consequences of drinking and driving, something that can be prevented. As we get ready to ring in a new...
Titus Regional Medical Center recognized as one of the ‘Best Hospitals for Maternity Care’
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Titus Regional Medical Center has been recognized as one of the best hospitals in the country for maternity care, according to the Leapfrog Group and Money Magazine. The list of the best hospitals in the country for maternity care was compiled by The Leapfrog Group, which has collected and published […]
