Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler will not be collecting trash on Monday, Jan. 2

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler has announced that there will be no trash collection on Monday, Jan. 2. According to officials, Trash collection will start up again on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The routes that are normally collected on Mondays will be collected on Tuesday and the routes that are collected on Tuesday […]
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

William “Dub” Matheny

William “Dub” Matheny, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Como, Texas. William was born on October 16, 1940, in Coleman, Texas, to parents, Horace and Tennessee Matheny. William is survived by his daughters, Teresa Moore and husband Christopher of Antlers, Oklahoma, Karen Dalton and husband Phillip...
COMO, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

A Preview Of Black Bear Diner Before It Comes To Tyler, TX

A Few Weeks Back, We Told You About Black Bear Diner Which Will Be Moving Into The Old Chili's Location On The South Loop In Tyler. There seems to a lot of buzz about Black Bear Diner coming to the area so I decided to see what all the fuss is about and check out a location that just opened up recently in another Texas city to give you the lowdown on what to expect!
TYLER, TX
US105

This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners

I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Texas Parks Will be Celebrating 100 Years in 2023 Including Tyler State Park

2023 will mark the 100th anniversary of Texas state parks being established. Our great state has many great parks that are available for a camping excursion, long or short hikes, fishing, boating and more. Tyler State Park isn't 100 years old but will help in the overall celebration for 2023. Let's learn some of the history of Texas state parks and some of the events being planned to celebrate the centennial anniversary.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Official: Body found in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police and firefighters responded shortly before 2 p.m. Monday to a vacant lot on E. Marshall Ave. across from the former Johnny Cace's restaurant. Longview police spokesperson Brandon Thornton confirmed that, while there, police recovered the body of a deceased male. Read more at our...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle wreck in Tyler closes NB lane of Frankston Highway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is currently working a major traffic accident involving a motorcycle. The wreck took place in the 2100 block of Frankston Highway (just south of Earl Campbell Parkway), according to a release from the police. At this time, all northbound traffic on Frankston Highway is being re-routed onto Earl Campbell.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

After 844 Days in a Tyler, TX Animal Rescue Hank is Going Home!

Dogs make life better; I know that for a fact because after a long stressful day at work my dogs are always waiting for me to walk through the door to show me unconditional love. But dogs need love in return and while there are still currently thousands of dogs waiting for their forever family in a shelter, there is one special dog that just went home for good. We got the tremendous news from Gail and her team at Pets Fur People in Tyler, TX that Hank a dog that had been waiting for his forever family for 844 days was just adopted.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

HCSO: Duncanville Man Arrested In Winnsboro Confesses To Three CR 2402 Burglaries

A 27-year-old Duncanville man arrested Friday in Winnsboro confessed to three CR 2402 burglaries, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Findley received a call at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, from a homeowner, who claimed a suspect vehicle from two previous burglaries had returned to their CR 2402 residence while they were out of town. Findley and deputies responded to the address of the CR 2402 burglary. Hopkins County Precinct 2 Constable John Beadle beat them there and reported tire tracks leading out of the property, possibly toward Winnsboro.
WINNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Longview crews battle workshop fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews raced to a Longview subdivision Saturday night after neighbors reported what they thought were explosions. The incident happened at Hope Dr. and Buckner St. as a workshop was burning next to a residential area. Neighbors said they heard loud “bangs,” then came out to...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County

TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

