ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
berkeleyside.org

Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence

In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

3-year-old missing from Millbrae in possible parental abduction

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Officials are searching for a toddler who went missing in Millbrae on Sunday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO). A press release says the toddler went missing between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Police believe the child, 3-year-old Andrea Flores, could be a victim of parental abduction. She […]
MILLBRAE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How Boise impacts S.F's homeless policies

When Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu justified her ruling that curtailed San Francisco’s homeless sweeps, she pointed to a city more than 600 miles away. Boise, Idaho, became the epicenter of debate over U.S. cities’ response to homelessness when, in 2018, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a pivotal ruling that established protections for people experiencing homelessness. In Martin v. Boise, the court ruled that Boise could not punish...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Richmond Family ‘Loses Everything’ After Home Burns on Christmas Eve

A fire heavily damaged two townhome units in Richmond on Christmas Eve. A GoFundMe was launched to support a family who lost “everything” in the blaze. The fire occurred in the 3200 block of South Ridge Drive in Richmond’s Hilltop area at about 11:15 p.m., according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188, the union representing Richmond firefighters.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Two teens arrested after robbery in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery on Friday afternoon, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police were informed of a robbery just before 4 p.m., in the area of Serramonte and Gellert boulevards. Officers responding to the scene found and arrested a 15-year-old girl and 19-year-old man […]
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area working mom obtains bachelor's degree with help from online program

DALY CITY -- Some recent college graduates have been able to finish their education with the help of an online scholarship program, allowing them to remain competitive in an uncertain job market and qualify for positions that will better support their families financially. "It's very expensive and costly to remain in poverty," said Tiaka Hyatt-Geter, a human resources analyst with the Port of San Francisco and a recent Working Scholars graduate. "Had I not gone back to school, it would have been impossible for me to remain the Bay Area."Working Scholars is a debt-free program run by Study.com to help those...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for possession of handgun in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said an officer arrested one person for possession of a handgun Tuesday. Police department officials said an officer in training stopped a vehicle and found an assault handgun. KRON On is streaming live news now A photo tweeted from the San Jose Police Department shows […]
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Mom Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Her 2 Young Daughters

A San Francisco mother accused of killing her two young daughters has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Paulesha Green-Pulliam’s arraignment in San Francisco Superior Court Friday came exactly a week after police arrested the 34-year-old at her Bayview home where they found the lifeless bodies of her 1-year-old and 5-year-old girls.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Fun and Inexpensive Bay Area Winter Activities

When January hits, we are often tired and broke. We can help! Sometimes, a refreshing getaway doesn’t have to be far away or expensive. The Bay Area in winter is beautiful; the hills are green, the tourists are scarce, and you’ll get a bigger bang for your buck than during other times of the year. Here are a few ideas for welcoming the New Year.
FOX40

Man dead after south Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:05 p.m. Sunday near Franklin Blvd and Florin Rd. According to officials, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives will be taking over the investigation; the events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy