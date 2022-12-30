Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
Former Reddit employee files lawsuit against the social media giant, alleging her assigned job duties caused her PTSDAmarie M.
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Politicians are 'savage' in this tiny city south of San Francisco
"It's like the eighth grade mean kids, all four of them ganging up on one person."
Tech CEO arrested for peeping in Panera Bread women's restroom in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The CEO of a Bay Area-based tech company was arrested on Monday after he was accused of spying on a woman in a Panera Bread restroom, the Mountain View Police Department said in a press release. Police confirmed to KRON4 that the arrestee is 35-year-old Eduardo Moreno, who is the […]
berkeleyside.org
Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence
In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
KTVU FOX 2
Loved ones of Oakland man allegedly killed by Stockton serial-slaying suspect speak out
OAKLAND, Calif. - A cousin and friend of an Oakland man shot dead last year said they were stunned when they learned the killing was linked to an alleged Stockton serial killer. "It was just a shock for me to, you know, when I come outside and see that it...
3-year-old missing from Millbrae in possible parental abduction
MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Officials are searching for a toddler who went missing in Millbrae on Sunday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO). A press release says the toddler went missing between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Police believe the child, 3-year-old Andrea Flores, could be a victim of parental abduction. She […]
How Boise impacts S.F's homeless policies
When Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu justified her ruling that curtailed San Francisco’s homeless sweeps, she pointed to a city more than 600 miles away. Boise, Idaho, became the epicenter of debate over U.S. cities’ response to homelessness when, in 2018, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a pivotal ruling that established protections for people experiencing homelessness. In Martin v. Boise, the court ruled that Boise could not punish...
postnewsgroup.com
Richmond Family ‘Loses Everything’ After Home Burns on Christmas Eve
A fire heavily damaged two townhome units in Richmond on Christmas Eve. A GoFundMe was launched to support a family who lost “everything” in the blaze. The fire occurred in the 3200 block of South Ridge Drive in Richmond’s Hilltop area at about 11:15 p.m., according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188, the union representing Richmond firefighters.
Two teens arrested after robbery in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery on Friday afternoon, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police were informed of a robbery just before 4 p.m., in the area of Serramonte and Gellert boulevards. Officers responding to the scene found and arrested a 15-year-old girl and 19-year-old man […]
Bay Area working mom obtains bachelor's degree with help from online program
DALY CITY -- Some recent college graduates have been able to finish their education with the help of an online scholarship program, allowing them to remain competitive in an uncertain job market and qualify for positions that will better support their families financially. "It's very expensive and costly to remain in poverty," said Tiaka Hyatt-Geter, a human resources analyst with the Port of San Francisco and a recent Working Scholars graduate. "Had I not gone back to school, it would have been impossible for me to remain the Bay Area."Working Scholars is a debt-free program run by Study.com to help those...
First Bay Area baby born in 2023 appears to be in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Kaiser Permanente Spokesman Karl Sonkin said the boy was born at 12:06 a.m. The adorable bundle of joy was […]
1 arrested for possession of handgun in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said an officer arrested one person for possession of a handgun Tuesday. Police department officials said an officer in training stopped a vehicle and found an assault handgun. KRON On is streaming live news now A photo tweeted from the San Jose Police Department shows […]
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides.
sfstandard.com
SF Mom Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Her 2 Young Daughters
A San Francisco mother accused of killing her two young daughters has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Paulesha Green-Pulliam’s arraignment in San Francisco Superior Court Friday came exactly a week after police arrested the 34-year-old at her Bayview home where they found the lifeless bodies of her 1-year-old and 5-year-old girls.
KTVU FOX 2
3-year-old girl missing, possibly abducted by father: San Mateo Sheriff
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff asked for the public's help finding a 3-year-old girl. Andrea Flores went missing and may be the victim of a parental abduction, according to an alert that went out from the Sheriff's office around 2 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen...
beniciamagazine.com
Fun and Inexpensive Bay Area Winter Activities
When January hits, we are often tired and broke. We can help! Sometimes, a refreshing getaway doesn’t have to be far away or expensive. The Bay Area in winter is beautiful; the hills are green, the tourists are scarce, and you’ll get a bigger bang for your buck than during other times of the year. Here are a few ideas for welcoming the New Year.
Man dead after south Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:05 p.m. Sunday near Franklin Blvd and Florin Rd. According to officials, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives will be taking over the investigation; the events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
EXCLUSIVE: Thieves steal visiting young children's Christmas presents in SF car break-in
This break-in happened weeks after two photographers -- one in the middle of taking wedding photos -- were attacked and robbed at gunpoint outside the Palace of Fine Arts.
NBC Bay Area
Where is Father Castillo? New Answers on Oakland Priest Who Left Country After Abuse Claims
Oakland priest Father Alexander Castillo seemingly vanished in the months after he was accused of sexually abusing a minor. Yet four years later, the Diocese of Oakland still won’t answer many basic questions about the incident, details about what happened, where Castillo is today, and whether the priest might be a danger to children elsewhere.
Two children, two adults rescued after Tesla travels off cliff at Devil's Slide
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were rescued after a Tesla they were traveling in careened off a roadway in San Mateo County on Monday afternoon, according to a statement from CalFire’s San Mateo and Santa Cruz Unit. The vehicle was traveling along Hwy-1 near Devil’s Slide when it went over the side […]
2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
Comments / 3